Nadaaniyan song Ishq Mein OUT: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s magical chemistry steals the show this Valentine’s season

Ishq Mein, the first song from the upcoming movie Nadaaniyan, has been released and it showcases the chemistry between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Feb 03, 2025  |  06:27 PM IST |  903
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The highly anticipated romantic comedy Nadaaniyan starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor was announced recently. The first look poster featuring the lead pair was just a tease of their chemistry. Now, the first song from the movie has been released. The romantic track Ishq Mein showcases their magic together and promises to be a 

Today, February 3, 2025, the makers of Nadaaniyan unveiled the first song from the soundtrack. Ishq Mein has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It has been sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur and Sachin-Jigar.

Watch the song here!


Credits: Sony Music India YouTube
