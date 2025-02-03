Aap Jaisa Koi: R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's 'cute-nerdy' love story brings back good old days of romance; first glimpse OUT

So far, Netflix has delighted moviegoers and cinema buffs with some really exciting titles. Be it romantic films or quirky comedies, the streaming giant is on a roll to deliver a new slate of upcoming releases. One of them is R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Aap Jaisa Koi. Touted to be a mature love story, the film is expected to leave you gushing over their romantic chemistry.

Taking to their official social media handles, Netflix has released the teaser for Aap Jaisa Koi. The clip opens up with Madhavan stepping out of a taxi and reaching a building, where he asks for Miss Bose, played by the Dangal actress. As their story progresses, soft background music elevates the soothing feeling.

The sweetest part? Fatima and Maddy are seen enjoying a movie in a theatre, and the former remarks, "Cute girl, nerdy boy. Ban sakti hai ek rom com (Can be made into a rom-com)." The caption of the post reads, "Maddy and Fatima are in a romantic drama together and I’m seated for this chemistry class Aap Jaisa Koi is coming soon, only on Netflix."

Take a look at the video here:

Directed by Vivek Soni, Aap Jaisa Koi is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment. It is for the first time that Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan have joined hands for a project.

Advertisement

As soon as Netflix dropped the announcement, fans expressed much excitement for the film. While many are happy that the duo is sharing the screens, another section of netizens hailed it as a good old romance.

Besides Aap Jaisa Koi, Netflix has announced the second season of Rana Naidu and Rajkummar Rao's quirky comedy Toaster. In addition to this, Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat starrer Jewel Thief and Delhi Crime Season 3 are officially confirmed. More updates and titles are awaited.

Keep reading this space for more updates!