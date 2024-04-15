Salman Khan drops FIRST POST after firing incident; Fans say ‘Bhai ka update dene ka tarika thoda causal hai’

Trigger warning: This article mentions firing, weapons, and death threats.

Salman Khan's fans are experiencing a profound sense of shock and worry for the actor and his family following the recent shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence.

Ever since the incident occurred, numerous individuals, including his siblings, relatives, and colleagues from the entertainment industry, have paid visits to his home to ensure the safety and security of the beloved Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

However, amidst the prevailing chaos, the renowned star of Tiger 3 has now shared his first post, featuring himself.

Salman Khan drops a video

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan dropped a video of himself promoting his fitness brand. In the video, we can see the actor looking dapper in a plain off-white tee. He sports a clean-shaven look and looks fresh and radiant.

Fans reaction to the post

The moment Salman Khan dropped this video, fans showered the comments section with lot of love. One of the fan wrote, “Praying for u n ur family's safety”. Another fan wrote, “Take care sallu”.

In yet another comment, a fan wrote, “Bhai ka update dene ka trika thoda causal hai”. “Respect button for bhai jaan”, “Pure hindustani ki duwa hai aap ke sath”, “I’m glad that your fine stay safe love you always" were some other comments that followed.

Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan reacts

After the incident, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan reacted and told CNN News 18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.” Moreover, Khan’s friend Rahul Narain Kanal also told the paparazzi while exiting from Khan’s residence, “Dua hai upar vale ki (It is almighty’s blessings), Bhai is all good.”

Prem Soni gives an update about Salman Khan

Talking to India Today, Prem Soni revealed that although he has not spoken to Salman Khan after the shooting, the actor is ‘absolutely fine’. He quipped that everything was being taken care of and he also assured everyone that things were under control and there was nothing to worry about.

Prem Soni who resides in the same building, added that it is worrying for all of them but he also added that the authorities are taking care of it and they are all safe.

