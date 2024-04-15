Salman Khan’s neighbor gives major update on firing outside his home: ‘It's rather worrying for all of us’

Salman Khan's neighbour and director of one of his films, Prem Soni, gave an update about the actor and opened up on the situation. Read to know more.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on Apr 15, 2024  |  11:37 AM IST |  7.4K
Picture credit : Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan’s neighbor gives update on actor after firing outside his home; DEETS

Salman Khan fans were all left in shock and concern after two gunmen opened fire outside the actor’s Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments. The entire nation has been talking about this and extending support to the actor and his family. In yet another update, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s neighbour and director of one of his films Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Prem Soni, opened up about the situation.

Prem Soni gives an update about Salman Khan

Talking to India Today, Prem Soni revealed that although he has not spoken to Salman Khan after the shooting, the actor is ‘absolutely fine’. He quipped that everything was being taken care of and he also assured everyone that things were under control and there was nothing to worry about.

Prem Soni who resides in the same building, added that it is worrying for all of them but he also added that the authorities are taking care of it and they are all safe.


CCTV footage of 2 men recovered

According to reports, at around 5 am on April 14, 2024, two motorbike-borne men fired four rounds towards the building and in the air on the moving bike outside the house of the Bollywood actor. During the investigation, it was unearthed that one bullet hit the building’s wall. The CCTV footage was recovered along with a picture of the alleged shooters. A two-wheeler was also found nearly two kilometers away from Khan’s home.

As of now, an FIR has been registered against an “unidentified person” and Salman’s security has been beefed up. After the incident, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, allegedly took responsibility for the firing. Currently, nearly ten teams of the Mumbai Crime Branch are looking into the matter.

Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan reacts

After the incident, Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan reacted and told CNN News 18, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry.” Moreover, Khan’s friend Rahul Narain Kanal also told the paparazzi while exiting from Khan’s residence, “Dua hai upar vale ki (It is almighty’s blessings), Bhai is all good.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Concerned fans of Salman Khan gather outside actor’s Bandra residence following firing incident

About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A

...

Credits: India Today
