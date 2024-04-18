Salman Khan house firing: Another suspect gets detained from Haryana; was constantly in touch with arrested accused

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The firing incident that took place last Sunday outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai shocked everyone. The two accused in the case were arrested earlier and are currently in police custody.

It has now been learned that another suspect has been detained from Haryana, who allegedly had a connection with one of the arrested accused.

Another man detained from Haryana in Salman Khan firing incident

A recent report from PTI sheds light on a major development regarding the firing incident that happened outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on April 14. The police disclosed that, in connection with the case, an individual has been detained from Haryana.

According to the official, the man was related to one of the two previously arrested accused, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. They were constantly in touch prior to and after the incident. The official added that the man was suspected to be under instructions from Anmol Bishnoi, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, who allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident in a Facebook post hours after the firing.

Police reveal how the suspect was in touch with the arrested accused

The police official stated that the arrested duo, Pal and Gupta, were sharing detailed information about their movements with the suspect through Internet calls. The official revealed that the duo, who fled Mumbai and headed to Bhuj after the incident, changed the SIM card of the mobile used for communication near Surat.

During technical surveillance, the police observed that Pal and Gupta often switched off their phones in order to evade the police, but they always called the same number.

As per the official, the suspect, who was tracked down and captured in Haryana, has been brought to Mumbai for questioning but has not yet been arrested in the case.

Earlier, AR Zankant, Kachchh DSP, had disclosed to ANI that the arrested duo were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi.

He said, “Mumbai Police informed the Kachchh Police that the two accused had reached Kachchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both the accused were arrested by Kachchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.”

