Vijay Varma says ‘karwali bezzati’ as he reacts to Gajendra Chauhan’s comment on Payal Kapadia’s Cannes win

Payal Kapadia is the underdog who brought fame and international acclaim to India that no other filmmaker could have done. She accepted the Grand Prix award for her film All We Imagine as Light at the recently-hosted 77th Cannes Film Festival.

While the world is celebrating this woman for scripting history, actor Gajendra Chauhan’s statement about her impressive feat has divided the internet. Jaane Jaan actor Vijay Varma also shared his two cents on the matter. Read on!

Vijay Varma reacts to Gajendra Chauhan’s statement on Payal Kapadia winning the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024

A couple of days ago, Payal Kapadia received the Grand Prix award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her movie All We Imagine as Light. While many celebs heaped praise and lauded her determination and hard work, Gajendra Chauhan reacted to her feat by saying that he feels proud as he was the chairman of FTII when Payal Kapadia was studying at the institution.

Irked by his statement, actor Vijay Varma took to social media and reposted the news article that quoted him. The Murder Mubarak actor shared a GIF that reads, 'Karwali Bezzati?' and wrote on his post. "Sir ye chup rehne ka time tha."

Take a look:

What Gajendra Chauhan said about Payal Kapadia

While talking to PTI, Gajendra Chauhan reacted to Payal’s win and stated, “Congratulations to her, and I feel proud that I was the chairman at the time when she was doing the course there.”

For those unaware, Kapadia was one of the protesting students who opposed Chauhan’s appointment as the chairperson of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. They also went on a 139-day strike, and some arrests were also made back in 2015.

When questioned about the protest, the Mahabharat actor divulged, “She has never said anything about me. What can I say then?” Despite the protests, Chauhan served as the chairperson of FTII from January 2016 to March 2017.

Claiming that the protest wasn’t for him, he added, “It was against the director and the administration. I was appointed by the government of India. I did a lot of work at FTII, and the media has never reported about any of it,” he stated adding that he never resigned and completed his tenure at the film school.

