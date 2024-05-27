Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma and Sunny Hinduja's pic from FTII days goes VIRAL; fans gush 'what a batch'

Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and Sunny Hinduja are considered among the most versatile actors in Bollywood. These actors have repeatedly proven their mettle in the industry and have carved a niche for themselves with their choice of projects. Now, a picture of all these actors posing together at a 2005 FTII event is going viral on social media.

Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma, and Sunny Hinduja's picture from FTII days

A few days ago, Sunny Hinduja took to Instagram stories and shared a picture from the Film and Television Institute of India from 2005. The actor is all smiles as he poses with Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajkummar Rao, Vijay Varma, and Prabhat.

Have a look at the picture here:

Fans react to viral photo

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section of the Reddit post. One wrote, "Such a good looking bunch ikr!". Another fan wrote, "Ahlawat ji damn". One fan commented, "Daaaaaamn!!!!!". One wrote, "2005!!?? damnnn they've been together for soooo long!". Another wrote, "Ha ha the kind of boy gang that goes to Goa together". One wrote, "What a batch!! This pic lifting like half the share of talent of the entire industry."

Rajkummar Rao on the work front

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma, with the script penned by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios, the movie arrives on May 31, 2024.

Jaideep Ahlawat on work front

Early on in his career, Jaideep Ahlawat played minor roles in films like Rockstar. He became a household name after starring in commercial films like Raees and Raazi and popular shows like Paatal Lok. He was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.

Vijay Varma on the work front

Vijay Varma was last seen in the murder-comedy Murder Mubarak brought to life based on Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. Under the creative guidance of Homi Adajania, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the much-anticipated movie premiered on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

