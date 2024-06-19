5 minimalistic sarees by Manish Malhotra ft. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon, perfect for elevating your wedding season style

Sequin sarees may be having a moment but they are not everybody’s cup of tea. If you adore contemporary saree styles that embody ethnic grace with minimalism, trust in the design genius of fashion maestro Manish Malhotra. Loved globally for weaving Bollywood magic with his iconic designs for the movies, you may be familiar with his famed sequinned sarees but his design repertoire extends way beyond that. These 5 Manish Malhotra sarees worn by Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kriti Sanon don’t need sequins to make a statement.

Adorned by B-town’s most sizzling style divas, these saree looks are a symphony of sumptuous hues, elegant drapes, and trendsetting modern style.

Alia Bhatt in Rani pink slinky saree and velvet blouse

Alia’s looks for the rom-com flick Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani were designed by Manish Malhotra, who had the leading lady dress up in dreamy sarees of various vivid hues. For her movie promotion, Alia donned a solid chiffon saree in a vibrant magenta hue, also known as Rani pink.

She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse, featuring a plunging neckline and cut-out at the back. With a juxtaposition of chiffon and velvet, Alia’s saree exuded subtle drama that added to the allure of its monochromatic style.

She also sported shoulder-grazing oxidized gold and silver jhumkas, nosering, and an oversized ring. For her hair and make-up, Alia kept her long tresses side-swept and in textured waves, finishing her ethnic glam with a black bindi, kohl-laden eyes, and a glossy, peachy-nude pout.

Janhvi Kapoor in shimmering pink handwoven tissue silk saree with embroidered blouse

For Diwali festivities, Janhvi Kapoor wore a handwoven shimmery pink tissue saree with an embroidered border. The delicate silk saree was paired with a sleeveless blouse, embellished with intricate zari embroidery. With a subtle sheen and pastel color palette, Janhvi’s saree is a beautiful blend of heritage craftsmanship and modern sensibility.

The Dhadak actress accessorized with a sparkling stone-encrusted traditional choker necklace, drop earrings, and rings. Janhvi went for a rosy, romantic glam, with her hair done in a wavy half-up style and with blush hues used for her eyeshadow and blush, and muted pink lips.

Ananya Panday in a yellow sheer saree, paired with a halter-neck blouse

For promotions of her movie Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday opted for a yellow organza saree that had a sparkling border. Her sunkissed drape was paired with a halter neck blouse, embellished with subtle beadwork that matched the saree’s border.

For those who want a hint of sparkle and color to their ethnic ensemble, Ananya’s sheer saree style checks all the boxes. Her monochrome saree with a modern halter-style bralette is ideal for a bright yet pared-down festive look.

The Liger actress accessorized her modern ethnic ensemble with extravagant emerald earrings and coordinated green bangles. For her glam, she sported sleek middle-parted hair that cascaded down her back; smoked-out kohl-lined eyes, fluttery lashes, and rosy-brown matte lips completed her look.

Alia Bhatt in olive green velvet saree and antique gold embellished blouse

Alia Bhatt’s velvet saree in an intense olive green hue is all about that main character energy made desi. The Brahmastra actress draped her saree to flaunt her decollete and show off the exquisite antique gold embellished blouse with a plunging neckline and scalloped edges.

Worthy of a leading lady, Alia’s velvet saree with an ornate blouse strikes the perfect balance between sensuous drapery and ethnic grandeur.

Keeping with the lush green tints, the Heart of Stone actress accessorized with oversized icy emerald earrings. Her hair done in a sleek bun, Alia showcased her flawless, radiant visage and highlighted her smoldering gaze with kohl-laden lies, completing her glam with a glossy peach pout.

Kriti Sanon in a color-blocked striped saree with a velvet sweetheart blouse

The statuesque Crew actress made a case for color blocking in a flowy chiffon saree with vibrant red and pink hues and bold back stripes. Taken from MM’s Bombay Bordeaux collection, her saree was paired with a black velvet blouse in a cropped length, finished with a sweetheart neckline and long sleeves.

With its bold color palette, sleek stripes, and luxe fabrics, Kriti’s look is a testament to the fact that a saree can steal the show without being overly embellished.

The Ganpath starlet balanced modern and traditional elements through her accessories by adding blingy charcoal gray circular OTT earrings and a pair of embellished black jhuttis on her feet. For her glam, Kriti’s long, sleek tresses were kept open and she sported the classic black smokey eye look with super glossy nude lips.

Spellbinding with their statement-making minimalistic designs, luxurious textures, and head-turning hues, these 5 unique Manish Malhotra sarees will help you unleash your inner Bollywood diva and give your ethnic collection an uber-modern appeal.

Don’t forget to bookmark them now if you want to slay without sequins.

Which no-sequin saree look is your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comment

