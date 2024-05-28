7 best Janhvi Kapoor movies showcasing her talent

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented young actresses in Bollywood. Born to actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak. Janhvi Kapoor’s movies have time and again proven her versatility and have earned acclaim for her performances.

As the actress gears up for some exciting projects in the future, here is a look at some of the famous titles in Janhvi Kapoor's filmography that promise to captivate you.

7 Janhvi Kapoor movies to binge-watch:



1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

2 hours 20 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Sci-Fi

Comedy/Romance/Sci-Fi Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma, Janhvi Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma, Janhvi Kapoor Director: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah Writer: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah

Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah Year of release: 2024

2024 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a love story in which Aryan, a robotics engineer, falls for SIFRA, a robot. Even when he discovers her truth, he cannot control his feelings and wishes to marry her. As Aryan takes SIFRA to meet his family, chaos ensues. TBMAUJ marked Janhvi Kapoor's latest appearance on the big screen, in which she made a cameo as Riya.

2. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Another one of Janhvi Kapoor’s popular cameos came in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in the song Heart Throb, where she flaunted her dance moves and glamorous avatar. RRKPK is the story of two people who fall in love despite their different cultural backgrounds.

3. Bawaal (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie Bawaal revolves around newlyweds Ajay, a history teacher, and Nisha, an epileptic patient. Their relationship is strained until it takes a turn as they take a trip to Europe, where they learn lessons about life and history.

4. Mili (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 6 mins

2 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama

Thriller/Drama Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa

Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Mathukutty Xavier Writer: Mathukutty Xavier, Ritesh Shah

Mathukutty Xavier, Ritesh Shah Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Mili, one of the highly acclaimed Janhvi Kapoor movies, is a fight for survival. It is about Mili, who intends to go abroad. She works at a part-time restaurant, where she gets stuck in a freezer. As Mili’s hope weakens, her father and her boyfriend are searching for her.

5. Good Luck Jerry (2022)

Running Time: 1 hour 58 mins

1 hour 58 mins IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime

Comedy/Crime Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Jaswant Dalal, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vasisht

Janhvi Kapoor, Jaswant Dalal, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vasisht Director: Siddharth Sen

Siddharth Sen Writer: Pankaj Matta

Pankaj Matta Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Next on the Janhvi Kapoor movie list is Good Luck Jerry. The film is about Jerry, a young girl, who gets involved in the world of drug smuggling due to her need for money. As a result, she finds herself in many troublesome situations.

6. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Running Time: 1 hour 52 mins

1 hour 52 mins IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Drama/Action

Biography/Drama/Action Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi

Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi Director: Sharan Sharma

Sharan Sharma Writer: Nikhil Mehrotra, Sharan Sharma

Nikhil Mehrotra, Sharan Sharma Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

This biopic is based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film showcases the journey of a girl who faces many challenges but eventually manages to fulfill her dream of becoming a pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is one of the most appreciated Janhvi Kapoor movies for her performance.

7. Dhadak (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana

Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Writer: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor’s first movie, which marked her grand Bollywood debut. She plays the role of Parthavi, who falls in love with Madhu. Their families don’t approve of their union due to their different statuses, so they decide to elope.

Janhvi’s future lineup includes films like the thriller Ulajh and the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She is also set to make her debut in a Telugu-language movie with Devara. As her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, they can enjoy this selection of films featuring her talent.

