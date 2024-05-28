7 best Janhvi Kapoor movies showcasing her talent
Presented below is a compilation of some of the best Janhvi Kapoor movies that promise to entertain you and showcase her remarkable talent and versatility.
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented young actresses in Bollywood. Born to actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Janhvi made her acting debut in 2018 with the film Dhadak. Janhvi Kapoor’s movies have time and again proven her versatility and have earned acclaim for her performances.
As the actress gears up for some exciting projects in the future, here is a look at some of the famous titles in Janhvi Kapoor's filmography that promise to captivate you.
7 Janhvi Kapoor movies to binge-watch:
1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024)
- Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Sci-Fi
- Movie Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Rajesh Kumar, Grusha Kapoor, Ashish Verma, Janhvi Kapoor
- Director: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah
- Writer: Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah
- Year of release: 2024
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a love story in which Aryan, a robotics engineer, falls for SIFRA, a robot. Even when he discovers her truth, he cannot control his feelings and wishes to marry her. As Aryan takes SIFRA to meet his family, chaos ensues. TBMAUJ marked Janhvi Kapoor’s latest appearance on the big screen, in which she made a cameo as Riya.
2. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Another one of Janhvi Kapoor’s popular cameos came in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She shared the screen with Ranveer Singh in the song Heart Throb, where she flaunted her dance moves and glamorous avatar. RRKPK is the story of two people who fall in love despite their different cultural backgrounds.
3. Bawaal (2023)
- Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa
- Director: Nitesh Tiwari
- Writer: Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari
- Year of release: 2023
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor movie Bawaal revolves around newlyweds Ajay, a history teacher, and Nisha, an epileptic patient. Their relationship is strained until it takes a turn as they take a trip to Europe, where they learn lessons about life and history.
4. Mili (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 6 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.7/10
- Movie Genre: Thriller/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa
- Director: Mathukutty Xavier
- Writer: Mathukutty Xavier, Ritesh Shah
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Mili, one of the highly acclaimed Janhvi Kapoor movies, is a fight for survival. It is about Mili, who intends to go abroad. She works at a part-time restaurant, where she gets stuck in a freezer. As Mili’s hope weakens, her father and her boyfriend are searching for her.
5. Good Luck Jerry (2022)
- Running Time: 1 hour 58 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Jaswant Dalal, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vasisht
- Director: Siddharth Sen
- Writer: Pankaj Matta
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Next on the Janhvi Kapoor movie list is Good Luck Jerry. The film is about Jerry, a young girl, who gets involved in the world of drug smuggling due to her need for money. As a result, she finds herself in many troublesome situations.
6. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
- Running Time: 1 hour 52 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Drama/Action
- Movie Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi
- Director: Sharan Sharma
- Writer: Nikhil Mehrotra, Sharan Sharma
- Year of release: 2020
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
This biopic is based on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film showcases the journey of a girl who faces many challenges but eventually manages to fulfill her dream of becoming a pilot. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is one of the most appreciated Janhvi Kapoor movies for her performance.
7. Dhadak (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins
- IMDb Rating: 4.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana
- Director: Shashank Khaitan
- Writer: Shashank Khaitan
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube
Dhadak is Janhvi Kapoor’s first movie, which marked her grand Bollywood debut. She plays the role of Parthavi, who falls in love with Madhu. Their families don’t approve of their union due to their different statuses, so they decide to elope.
Janhvi’s future lineup includes films like the thriller Ulajh and the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She is also set to make her debut in a Telugu-language movie with Devara. As her fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, they can enjoy this selection of films featuring her talent.
