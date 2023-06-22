Quiz: Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa your best friend? Make some random choices and we’ll let you know

Lisa is a member of BLACKPINK, a girl group that debuted in 2016 under the banner of YG Entertainment. In September 2021, Lisa released her debut solo album, LALISA. She became the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in the first week in South Korea. 73.6 million people watched the music video for the lead single of the same name in a single day on YouTube. This made it the most popular solo music video in the first 24 hours on the platform.

Lisa’s activities:

Over 95 million people have recently followed Lisa's official Instagram account. The first milestone among celebrities active in Korea is 95 million Instagram followers. Lisa broke the Guinness World Record for having the most Instagram followers by a K-pop artist, according to Guinness World Records. In addition, Lisa of BLACKPINK was ranked seventh on the Instagram Top Music Influencer chart, as stated by a company that conducts marketing analysis. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Beyoncé are among the artists that came before her.

