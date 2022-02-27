Box Office: Bheemla Nayak holds strongly on Saturday; Set for 100 crores+ worldwide weekend

Bheemla Nayak held strongly at the box office on Saturday after a bumper opening day on Friday. The Pawan Kalyan - Rana Daggubati face-off grossed Rs. 22.20 crores (Rs. 13 crores share) approx on its second day, easing off 40 per cent from Friday, taking its total to Rs. 58.20 crores (Rs. 39.70 crores share) in two days. Coupled with another $2.8 million (Rs. 21 crores) overseas, the worldwide gross is Rs. 79 crores approx, and will cross Rs. 100 crores today.

In the twin states of AP/TS, the film collected Rs. 18.50 crores (Rs. 11.40 crores share) approx on Saturday for two days collections of nearly Rs. 50 crores, earning Rs. 35.90 crores share. Generally, the Telugu big-ticket movies score heavily on opening day with loads of high-collecting early morning fan shows known as "Benefit shows" played. From the second day, it is business as usual, and that makes the second-day drop look like a crash. Lately, with the absence of these benefit shows, and extra shows in general other than the traditional 4 shows, in Andhra Pradesh, the second-day drops are looking quite normal. That was the case with Pushpa, and it is the case with Bheemla Nayak as well.

The territorial breakdown for two days' collections of Bheemla Nayak is as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 23.80 crores (Rs. 15.50 crores share)

Ceeded - Rs. 7 crores (Rs. 5.10 crores share)

Andhra - Rs. 19.10 crore (Rs. 15.30 crores share)

AP/TS - Rs. 49.90 crores (Rs. 35.90 crores share)

Karnataka - Rs. 5.80 crores (Rs. 2.80 crores share)

North India - Rs. 1.70 crores (Rs. 70 lakhs share)

Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Rs. 80 lakhs (Rs. 30 lakh share)

India - Rs. 58.20 crores (Rs. 39.70 crores share)