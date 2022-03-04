Bheemla Nayak has a Good first week at the box office but Thursday drop is a killer

Bheemla Nayak plummeted by 50 per cent on Thursday, as collections dropped to Rs. 3 crores on day seven. The film concluded its first week at Rs. 110 crores approx, earning Rs. 68.50 crores approx share. The first week numbers are good but the drop on Thursday does leave it on a bad note. The drop also means that there was more holiday leftover on Wednesday than initially thought. There was a drop in Hyderabad city on Monday, so cracks were visible but holidays covered them for the next two days, and yesterday there were in open, with big drops everywhere.

The day-wise box office collections of Bheemla Nayak at the Indian box office is as follows:

Friday - Rs. 36 crores

Saturday - Rs. 21.50 crores

Sunday - Rs. 22.25 crores

Monday - Rs. 9.25 crores

Tuesday - Rs. 12.25 crores

Wednesday - Rs. 6 crores

Thursday - Rs. 3 crores

Total - Rs. 110.25 crores

The trend of the film is similar to Pawan Kalyan's last year's release Vakeel Saab, which also had a holiday on Tuesday and then held well on Wednesday but faced a big drop on Thursday. That film had the first week of Rs. 105.70 crores, and failed to register any major growth in the second weekend, before closing at Rs. 120 crores approx. Bheemla Nayak is ahead in the first week by around Rs. 4.50 crores, and will be hoping for better trending in the second weekend than that film.