EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas’ next with RRR producer to roll from September, confirms DVV Danayya; Deets Inside

In March this year, Pinkvilla had reported that Prabhas has teamed up with Bhale Bhale Magadivoy director - Maruthi and RRR producer DVV Danayya for a supernatural action thriller. Prabhas has allotted approximately 100 days for the shoot, and is excited to explore supernatural space with this one. We now have another update on this much awaited film. Pinkvilla has learnt that filmmaker Maruthi has begun pre-production work on the film, and has locked the shooting schedule too.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer DVV Danayya confirmed that the movie will go on the floors in September, and will be shot completely in India. He also informed that they are still in the process of casting for the film’s leading lady, and should lock the final name in another 10 day’s time. However, he shares that they haven’t approached anyone from Bollywood for the female lead’s part.

DVV Danayya’s last production RRR was helmed by SS Rajamouli, and featured NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Prabhas has an interesting line up of films ahead, including, Om Raut’s Adipurush co-starring Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar with Shruti Haasan.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, Shruti Haasan had opened up about working with Prabhas. “I have definitely got to know the whole team more during the making of this film (Salaar). He is someone who makes you extremely comfortable to be around. He is super chilled out, super friendly, and it’s really nice to work with him,” the actress had said.

