7 years of Baahubali: The Beginning: SS Rajamouli magnum-opus that introduced Prabhas on the global front

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning completes 7 years of its release today, July 10. The film starring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, and others made the world witness the power of Indian Cinema. Rajamouli showed everyone what larger-than-life filmmaking is in the true sense.

It was in 2015 when the mega-budget film, Baahubali: The Beginning was released and it turned out to be a game-changer, at least for Prabhas. But a huge shoutout to the team that created waves across the world.

That one iconic scene where the character Shiva (Mahendra Baahubali) lifts Shivling, still gives us goosebumps. This spectacular scene cannot be described in words. Oh, how can we forget the climax scene that took the Internet by storm? The scene where Mahishmati fights against Kalakeyas, ended up giving us a legendary end where Kattappa killed Baahubali. The whole country lived up to one question, "Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun mara (why did kattappa kill Baahubali?)."

The love-hate relationship between Baahubali (Prabhas) and Avantika (Tamannaah Bhatia) or Bhalladeva (Rana Daggubati) slashing son Bhadra's head - every scene from the film still feels so fresh and grandeur.



Well, Baahubali, undoubtedly introduced Prabhas as India's first Pan-India star. Moreover, the fandom of Prabhas reached out to the other level. People in Japan and China went crazy about the Darling actor. The rage of the film still continues and the star has truly taken over the heads all across the nation.

After the film's massive success at the box office, Prabhas is among a very few South actors who have managed to cross over to other markets with such ease, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt. Now, he chooses to break the mould and test new waters with films that range from mythologies, action entertainers to rom-com and science fiction.

Prabhas has got a choc-o-bloc schedule with back-to-back releases. He is currently working on Nag Ashwin's Project K co-starring Deepika Padukone and his highly anticipated 25th film, Spirit, is helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is eagerly looking forward to the grand release of Adipurush directed by Om Raut.

