EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan shares one of Prabhas’ best qualities; Juggles between Salaar, Chiru 154 and NBK 107

Shruti Haasan is currently juggling between three major projects - Salaar with Prabhas, Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi, and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna. She is presently filming for KGF director Prashanth Neel’s next Telugu action film in Hyderabad. “That’s going really well. I am getting a lot of work done, and we are all having a good time,” informs Shruti, who is all praise for the filmmaker.

“When I saw Prashanth’s work in KGF, what I really liked was how successfully he creates these worlds, stories and characters. You just get drawn into this fantastic world. I have always admired that about him, and it’s wonderful to see that come to life in front of my eyes. Because you have a director like that who is so clear about how his characters move through that world. It’s almost liberating to go with the flow because you have somebody who is so specific already. Then it just becomes about what you can add and bring to the table,” says Shruti.

She shares that she didn’t know Prabhas well before they started shooting for Salaar. “It was just like hello/hi, but I have definitely got to know the whole team more during the making of this film. He is someone who makes you extremely comfortable to be around. He is super chilled out, super friendly, and it’s really nice to work with him,” states the actress.

Prabhas is known for his love for food, and organising lavish spreads for his team during the shoot. “It’s such a blessing. Those who feed people have a special place in this world, and he really feeds people with so much love. It’s one of his best qualities,” says Shruti.

Meanwhile, she is simultaneously also shooting for Chiru 154 and NBK 107. “I am literally doing one schedule here and then jumping into the next one. So it’s been quite hectic but I am really thankful to be working on such amazing characters. Each of the characters are so different, so there is definitely a mental switch that I have to kind of prep for. I think that has been the maximum prep, because I think earlier in my career I remember I was doing seven films at the same time, maybe my mindset was different then, and my approach to acting was different, and I was like ‘Yea, I can handle it’. But now I am like, ‘No, I need to like mentally prep for it’,” shares Shruti.

