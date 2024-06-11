Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa ARRESTED by Bengaluru police in connection with murder case

Kannada movie star Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested by the Bengaluru Police for his involvement in a murder case. According to the Deccan Herald, the actor had connections to three other people who killed Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.

As per reports, the superstar had instructed to murder him after the victim had sent vulgar messages to the former’s co-actress Pavithra Gowda. The actor is currently being taken to Bengaluru after being picked up from his farmhouse in Mysore.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.