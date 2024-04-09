Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story for Akhil Akkineni’s birthday makes waves online

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, ex-wife of actor Naga Chaitanya, extended her heartfelt birthday wishes to Akhil Akkineni, Chay's half-brother. Amid her brief sabbatical from the silver screen, Samantha took some time to drop a heartfelt birthday post for Akhil on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Kushi actress shared a delightful snapshot of Akhil with an adorable puppy. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Happy Birthday @akkineniakhil. Wishing you a wonderful year. God bless."

For the unversed, Samantha's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Akhil's brother, made headlines after the couple announced parting ways officially. Despite the marital split, it appears that Samantha maintains a good relationship with her former in-laws. And, it is evident from her continued interaction with Akhil, as she had also wished him on his birthday the previous year, to which he replied on Instagram.

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 after years of dating, but in 2021, they announced their separation. Despite the end of their marriage, Samantha maintains a positive relationship with Akhil, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday. She is often seen cheering for the young actor, indicating continued support within the family.

Samantha making a return with Citadel

Samantha took a break after Khushi to prioritize her physical health. Recently, she resumed work and is set to star in the spin-off installment of the American Spy series Citadel, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, created by Raj and DK. Joining Samantha in this spy thriller are Varun Dhawan and Kay Kay Menon, and it will be released on Amazon Prime.

Akhil Akkineni on the work front

Following the setback of the big-budget film Agent, Akhil Akkineni is aiming for a strong comeback. Rumors suggest that he will star in a movie directed by debutant Anil Kumar, under UV Creations, known for producing Saaho. UV Creations is currently backing Suriya's Kanguva and Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, both fantasy thrillers. Similarly, rumors indicate that the Akhil Akkineni-Anil Kumar project will also be a fantasy thriller. Presently, the film is in the pre-production stage, and fans await official confirmation.

