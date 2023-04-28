Shanaya Kapoor's bikini babe look with a Ruchi Soni crochet mini skirt is a must-have for Summer

To tan and to have fun, it's Summer, y'all! And, it's a day to recall. On Fridays, we are entirely into the flashback buzz and this time, we want you to check out this stylish girl's photos, from one of her vacation diaries. She had taken a trip to the Maldives in March 2023 and we thought why not some fashion inspiration from Shanaya Kapoor for the bikini season.

The star kid knows best so you can confidently place your toes out on the sand. Further, to unleash the details of this unexplained look, we picked up some information about this best bikini ever today and have some tips for your stylebook this Summer.

Shanaya Kapoor looks super hot in a bikini

If you're going for the fashionable win with a blue bikini coordinated set, style it with a mini skirt. And then, 'Total Heat' is the title of Shanaya's look, styled by Tanya Ghavri. This reference is for someone who loves the mini-est of mini ensembles. Not only will you fall in love with the colors of the outfit but also share an appreciation of how glamourously sexy Shanaya Kapoor looks in her bikini. Let her photo grid be the place where you get all the sultry tea you need to look absolutely fancy.

Add some raising-the-temperature energy into your look with a triangle-shaped bikini top with a halter neck and tie-up detail at the back, and even that would do you all good. Shanaya rocked her look, and her Rs. 9,500.00 mini-skirt was the sweetest!

Her Ruchi Soni mini and body-hugging Sofia skirt was made from hand-knitted crochet. It had a mesh design and was also enhanced with scallop detailing and criss cross strings. Those cut-outs are to be spoken about in length. Its overall see-through look also spearheads the 'naked trend'. Not that you need any coaching on how to wear see-through and minimal outfits - there are tons up in the air right now.

Shanaya's look had only mini drop earrings in the scene. Have you noticed? Let the thought of this slide or choose your deal from this list, such as ultra-flattering bucket hats, Y2K colorful beaded chains, chunky rings, and flat footwear we would often gasp at for everyday use. Finally, her breezy hairdo is in such a mood!

Do you love her beach look? Let us know in the comments section.

