Alex Pereira Opens Up on How Much He Will Make for UFC 303 Championship Defense: Find Out

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was ready to rumble and return to the UFC octagon after a long break of almost three and a half years. Mystic Mac was scheduled to lock horns with the number six ranked UFC lightweight contender and former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event.

Unfortunately, the UFC had to cancel the anticipated main event bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303 after Mystic Mac injured his toe in a sparring session while training for the fight.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice to save the massive card. Pereira agreed to defend his light heavyweight crown against former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at the main event of the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Recently, Pereira spoke to The Sportster, where he was asked how much he is making for stepping in on such short notice and risking his light heavyweight title against the dangerous and more experienced former champion, Jiri Prochazka.

Although Pereira did not reveal the exact number, he mentioned that it would be the biggest purse of his entire career. He said that this is the best purse they have negotiated so far due to all the circumstances surrounding the fight.

Pereira sees this as a great opportunity that will continue to change his life. Reflecting on his past, he noted that he worked in a tire shop for 14 years and calculated that everything he made working there is about half a percent of what this purse is.

Gilbert Burns Predicts Alex Pereira’s UFC 303 Purse

Fight fans are aware of how massive a superstar Alex Pereira has become; he is widely regarded as the new face of the UFC. In just eight months, Alex Pereira will step inside the UFC octagon for the third time in a title matchup.

Alex Pereira has once again rescued the UFC after Conor McGregor withdrew from the sold-out UFC 303, risking his UFC light heavyweight championship by agreeing to face Jiri Prochazka in a rematch at UFC 303.

There’s a famous saying that the higher the risk, the bigger the prize; the same goes for Poatan. For risking his championship and being the ultimate company man, he will undoubtedly be rewarded with a massive purse for a short-notice title defense at UFC 303.

A couple of days ago, UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns predicted the estimated purse of Alex Pereira on the Show Me the Money podcast.

Gilbert Burns stated that Pereira's pay-per-view earnings for UFC 300 were substantial, estimating at least $5 million. He credited Pereira's manager, Jorge Guimarães, who also managed legends like Anderson Silva, for negotiating such lucrative deals.

Burns continued, predicting that Pereira would make over $5 million again for UFC 303. He emphasized the strong relationship between Guimarães and the UFC, suggesting that Pereira's earnings for the upcoming fight would reflect his importance to the organization.

