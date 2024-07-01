Alex Pereira Planned Head Kick Finish After Seeing Jiri Prochazka’s Warmup Video Ahead of UFC 303 Fight

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira locked horns with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event last weekend at UFC 303 for the UFC Light Heavyweight crown on short notice.

Despite accepting the fight on short notice and dealing with an alleged leg injury, "Stone Hand" showcased an elite-level performance against a spectacular performer like Jiri Prochazka. The fight unfolded in a similar fashion to their previous encounter in the first round, with Pereira targeting Jiri’s legs with some powerful low kicks.

In the final moments of round one, Alex Pereira’s powerful hook connected with Prochazka’s face, knocking him down to the canvas. Prochazka landed hard and was barely saved by the bell.

At the beginning of round two, Alex Pereira landed a powerful head kick on Jiri Prochazka, knocking him out cold and retaining his championship.

Alex Pereira’s perfect gameplan

During the post-fight press conference at UFC 303, where Alex Pereira secured a victory with a head kick against Jiri Prochazka, “Stone Hand” discussed how he and his coaches planned the head kick finish after seeing Prochazka’s warmup video ahead of their main event clash.

Alex Pereira revealed, “Actually, I was in the locker room talking to my coaches, and they showed me the video of Jiri warming up. I saw that he was trying to counter-attack the calf kick – defend and counter.”

Pereira continued, “But I told Plinio Cruz that he was doing the wrong timing. The timing was not good. I saw that he was too focused on taking that kick, and he was keeping his hands down and was exposed, so I told him I was going to explore the high kick.”

What’s next for Alex Pereira?

Alex Pereira has managed to climb the ladder in the UFC in a way that no other superstar has done before in the organization's history. "Stone Hand" captured the UFC Middleweight Championship and became the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in just three years, becoming the ninth two-division champion in UFC history.

In eight months, Alex Pereira has participated in three championship matches, winning all of them via vicious knockouts in under two rounds, defeating two of the former Light Heavyweight champions.

Fans are now wondering what's next for Alex Pereira and who he will defend his championship against. The most likely candidate for a shot at the UFC Light Heavyweight crown is Magomed Ankalaev, who is on an 11-fight winning streak.

Since Alex Pereira defended his championship crown, Magomed Ankalaev has been tweeting about facing Pereira next. Ankalaev warned Alex Pereira that he would not rely on wrestling but rather outsmart Pereira in a match and that he is ready for the war.

Magomed Ankalaev tweeted, "Guys, believe me, everyone, I will knock out Alex Pereira. I do not need to take him down. This guy's chin is gone, but I know he is very dangerous."

Fight fans will have to wait to witness the Light Heavyweight match between Magomed Ankalaev and UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira. Fans might see Alex Pereira defend his championship by the end of this year, possibly at Madison Square Garden, or in the first half of next year.

