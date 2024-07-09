Alex Pereira’s Kickboxing Nemesis Who Beat Poatan Blames UFC Fighters for Not Being Confident: ‘They Think He’s Unbeatable’

Alex Pereira’s weaknesses have been revealed! The Brazilian, who is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, is currently in the form of his life. Ever since joining the UFC, Pereira has been on the rise. And in just three years, ‘Poatan’ has become a two-division champion. Pereira’s fierce knockout abilities have made the UFC world watch him in awe. Facing credible opponents like Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka, Poatan surprisingly finished things off in a jiffy.

While he got Hill in the first round, Pereira took down Prochazka in the first minutes of Round 2. Eyeing a move to the heavyweight division, Alex Pereira is looking invincible at the moment. However, there is one fighter who seems to know what might cause Poatan’s downfall. And he himself did beat Pereira to enhance his credibility further. What’s more, this fighter is calling Pereira’s UFC opponents underconfident as well.

Artem Vakhitov spills beans about Alex Pereira’s weakness

The rivalry between Artem Vakhitov and Alex Pereira dates back to their GLORY Kickboxing days. Facing off against the Brazilian, Vakhitov has a 1-1 record with Poatan. Back in 2021, Pereira defeated Vakhitov but the Russian fighter soon avenged his loss eight months later to go all square. Thus, when Vakhitov speaks about beating Alex Pereira, he surely is credible enough to speak.

In a conversation with MMA Fighting recently, Vakhitov blasted the UFC fighters for their lack of striking. He said, “These other guys haven’t done well against Alex because their striking isn’t at a high enough level. They aren’t confident against him, and they think he’s unbeatable."

Advertisement

Vakhitov stated that such a mentality will only result in the fighters taking a step back mentally even before the fight. The Russian fighter then boasted about his victory over Poatan and claimed that he knew exactly how to defeat Alex Pereira.

Vakhitov even went on to say that it is his dream to be able to fight in the Dana White-led promotion. The Russian also promised to beat Pereira if they meet for a trilogy fight in the future. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira has been offered a golden opportunity to fight the UFC interim heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall expresses desire to fight Alex Pereira

Tom Aspinall has been waiting in the wings for a fight with Jon Jones. However, with Jones confirming his fight with Stipe Miocic, Aspinall has no opponents after his matchup with Curtis Blaydes. Thus, to make things interesting, the UFC interim heavyweight champion has invited Alex Pereira to come to his division and fight him.

Advertisement

This would be a win-win situation for Pereira who is creating havoc in the light heavyweight division at the moment. Poatan himself has expressed his desire to make a move to the heavyweight division. Although Dana White was initially not interested, it will be interesting to see if he will change his mind in the future or not.