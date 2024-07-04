Jon Jones Confirms Next UFC Fight Date Amid Retirement Rumors

Jon Jones has finally confirmed when his next fight is going to take place. It has been a long wait for his fans after his fight with Ciryl Gane. While it was a dominant performance from Jones, the fight happened way back in March 2023. And since then, the wait for ‘Bones’ to turn up for a fight has continued.

Jones was supposed to face Stipe Miocic last year, headlining UFC 295. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a torn pectoral tendon that has made him unavailable for almost a year. With dark clouds of doubts looming large on his return, Jon Jones himself has decided to clear the air.

Jon Jones v Stipe Miocic: Location Revealed

Dana White had long expressed his wish to feature Jon Jones at the Madison Square Garden PPV. However, looking at the gloomier picture, White did not seem 100% confident. But that is about to change, as Jones has now declared that he is ready to hustle once more.



When a fan asked Jones about his next fight, the UFC heavyweight champion replied, “November 9th, Madison Square Garden. I know it seems like a dream, but it's really happening 🤪.” Such a confirmation would surely make the fans pleased. Jones has been one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC. With a 27-1 record, he will be the favorite to secure the win against Miocic.

Miocic, on the other hand, will have his task cut out. His last bout was against Francis Ngannou, which he lost by KO. But more importantly, the bout was almost four years ago. Miocic will also be 42 when he returns this November. However, putting aside the odds for the bout, there is a very good chance that Jon Jones will hang up his gloves after this fight.

Jon Jones retiring after the Stipe Miocic bout?

The rumors were there. And now, Jones has somewhat clarified what is expected after his match with Stipe Miocic. When a fan asked Jones about his potential retirement, the UFC heavyweight champion gave a clever reply. Jones stated that things would depend on how well he performed.

Thus, it can be deduced that if Jones manages a dominant victory, he might push for yet another match. In the same comment, Jones also mentioned having "crazy" options for opponents. Surely, there is the interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has been waiting for a time to fight Jones.

And recently, with Alex Pereira’s mayhem in the light heavyweight division, a potential face-off has been teased. This possibility became more prominent after Pereira hinted at a move to the heavyweight realm. Thus, with opportunities galore, it will be on Jon Jones to decide how he feels and whether he is ready for more fights.