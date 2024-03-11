All About Jayson Tatum's Son Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr. AKA Deuce Tatum!

Jayson Tatum, an NBA player for the Boston Celtics, was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 3, 1998. He demonstrated exceptional prowess at Chaminade College Preparatory School and Duke University, paving the way for the Celtics' draft in 2017.

Tatum has crossed major career milestones, clinching a position as a four-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA pick.

His accolades prominently showcase his achievement as the NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022 and his record-breaking scores in All-Star games plus Game 7 of the playoff series.

Among Tatum's career glories, pocketing an Olympic gold medal in 2020 and steering the Celtics to the NBA Finals radiate brilliance.

Who is Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr.?

The NBA star Jayson Tatum and his high school sweetheart Toriah Lachell are the proud parents of Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., who's fondly called Deuce Tatum.

Born on December 6, 2017, Deuce has become quite a celebrity among Boston Celtic fans, primarily seen championing his father at games.

Jayson Tatum was still in his rookie NBA year when Deuce arrived on December 7, 2017. Regardless, Tatum has managed to balance fatherhood and professional basketball, committing to excel in both life aspects.

Even though Deuce's parents are no longer a couple, they maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship, ensuring Deuce stays close to his father. Tatum cherishes every moment he shares with his son, which he sees as an invaluable and fulfilling journey.

Deuce frequently accompanies his father to games and post-game press conferences, enchanting fans with his irresistible innocence and charm. They also appear together in many social media posts, further boosting their popularity among fans.

How Old is Jayson Tatum's Son?

Deuce Tatum, son of Jayson Tatum, was born on December 6, 2017, and is currently 6 years old.

Deuce Tatum is the Unofficial Mascot for the Boston Celtics

Deuce Tatum, the son of Boston Celtics' star player Jayson Tatum, has won the hearts of fans, becoming the team's unofficial mascot.

A common sight at Celtics games, Deuce's presence and involvement with his father's signature shoes are regular features. Not restricted to social media and the locker room, he is also accepted as an honorary team member, which projects the father-son bond.

His engagements with the players during games have endeared him to the fans, making him an adorable figure in Beantown. This led to him earning the Celtics' unofficial mascot title.

Deuce's Game Day Traditions

NBA player Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum, fully immerses himself in the Boston Celtics' game-day traditions.

Not only does he join in on pre-game rituals and motivate players, but Deuce also accompanies his father for the national anthem at TD Garden, marking his role as the team's unofficial mascot.

His support for the team splashes across social media channels, with posts featuring him interacting with players such as Marcus Smart and Grant Williams.

Moreover, Deuce is not just a fixture on the court; he also follows his father off-court, displaying his growing basketball talent and creating unforgettable moments for both fans and teammates.

Jayson Tatum’s relationship with his son Deuce Tatum

During his rookie year in the NBA in 2017, Jayson Tatum welcomed his son, Deuce Tatum. He cherishes a close bond with Deuce, focusing on being both a dedicated father and a successful basketball player.

Tatum emphasizes winning and role modeling for his son. Deuce frequently appears courtside during games and takes part in team traditions, having shown a knack for basketball from an early age.

Tatum treasures witnessing his son's growth and creating cherished memories. Their bond is characterized by shared experiences and mutual support, demonstrating Tatum's dedication to being a vital and influential presence in Deuce's life.

What does Deuce Tatum like doing?

NBA star Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum, has already begun demonstrating remarkable basketball skills, such as dribbling and passing.

He never misses a chance to attend his father's games, mingling with players, adding energy to the team, and even participating in pre-game traditions like standing with his father for the national anthem.

Besides basketball, Deuce loves to dress up, create music, and participate in fun activities with his father, such as karaoke or drumming.

Popular among Boston Celtics fans and players alike, Deuce is often spotted sitting courtside during games, and his name is written on all of his father's basketball shoes.

Being such a constant figure in his dad's career and life signifies their deep bond as they experience growth together.

How did Deuce's Parents Jayson Tatum and then-girlfriend Toriah Lachell meet?

In high school, Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell began their romance. Both athletes welcomed their first child, Jayson Tatum Jr., also known as Deuce, into the world in 2017. Even after their separation, they continued to combine their parenting efforts.

Initially, Jayson was unsure about balancing fatherhood with his NBA career, but he has wholeheartedly accepted being a dad.

As a skilled hairstylist and businesswoman, Torah runs The Curl Bar Boston, a hair salon. Although Jayson is speculated to be involved with British singer Ella Mai, Torah keeps her romantic life private. Their son Deuce, born in 2017, is a common sight at Boston Celtics games.

The end of Torah Lachell and Jayson Tatum's relationship came about in 2016 amid cheating allegations against Jayson. This unsettling period came shortly after their son, Jayson Tatum Jr., was born in December 2017.

However, both have managed to maintain a functional co-parenting arrangement, concentrating on raising their son. Toriah Lachell has redirected her energy into her hairstyling career and entrepreneurship, successfully managing "The Curl Bar Boston," her salon enterprise based in Massachusetts.

Deuce's attendance at Jayson's games has highlighted the bond between the father and son. Deuce's popularity is evident with fans and his participation in activities such as children's dunk contests.

Jayson illustrates his commitment to fatherhood by including Deuce in his career, from displaying his son's nickname on his footwear to cherishing precious moments together, underlining the significance of being an active father and influential figure.

