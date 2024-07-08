Anthony Davis Reveals Who Is the Funniest Player on Team USA During 2024 Paris Olympics Training Camp

Team USA is united for the training camp ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the rest of the squad remains involved in shooting around the court, Anthony Davis came out with a surprising revelation.

Anthony Davis name Kawhi Leonard as the funniest player in Team USA

During the media day at Team USA's training camp for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Anthony Davis surprised everyone by revealing the funniest player on the squad. In response to a question, Davis didn't hesitate to declare Kawhi Leonard as the funniest member of the 2024 Team USA squad.

This unexpected revelation came as a shock to reporters and fans, considering Leonard's typically reserved nature. Nevertheless, Davis was certain in his assertion when he stated, “The funniest is for sure Kawhi. Kawhi is really funny. Believe it or not."

Fans may find it challenging to reconcile Kawhi Leonard's well-known reserved and shy demeanor with the idea of him being the team's comedic figure. However, Leonard has exhibited moments of humor throughout his career.

Notably, his distinct laugh during the introductory press conference for the Raptors in 2019 elicited chuckles from everyone present. Additionally, his playful interactions with teammate Serge Ibaka resulted in the creation of the popular 'What it do, baby?!' meme.

Despite his preference for a low public profile, witnessing Leonard's relaxed, laid-back, and humorous side is always a delightful surprise for fans.

Anthony Davis eyeing another Olympic gold with LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are set to embark on their journey to secure another Olympic gold for Team USA in the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Having previously tasted Olympic success, with Anthony Davis winning his first gold in 2012 and LeBron James adding two gold medals to his illustrious career in 2008 and 2012, the pair brings a wealth of experience and talent to the team.

Despite a shortened offseason, both superstars are eager to join forces with a star-studded roster that includes the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid. With high expectations for success following a third-place finish in the FIBA World Cup, Team USA is determined to assemble its best squad and reclaim the gold medal in Paris.

As Team USA begins its training camp in Las Vegas, the star-studded squad would be a nightmare for the opponents.

