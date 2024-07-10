Browns Legend Bernie Kosar Reveals He Is Diagnosed With Cirrhosis and Parkinson’s Disease: “My Body Gave Out on Me”

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is facing critical health problems. As per Cleveland Magazine, the 60-year-old is diagnosed with Cirrhosis of the liver and Parkinson’s disease. Kosar is lined up for a liver transplant.

The retired quarterback fell ill while traveling to attend the Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas. He was hospitalized for many days following the incident. The hepatologist at the university hospital said Kosar is much better than he was at the beginning of 2024. However, he feels that the disease can cause huge problems.

Bernie Kosar speaks about his health issues

Kosar told the Cleveland Magazine that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease by an NFL doctor in February. He revealed that liver issues have troubled him for years now. But he used to brush it off as he wasn’t sure of the source.

The former NFL star got to know about the severity of his illness around 16 months ago. The diagnosis of Cirrhosis of the liver brought the specificity of his disease to light. “My body gave out on me,” Kosar said.

Bernie talked about attending the Browns’ clash against the Jets last December. He recalled feeling like he wouldn’t make it home from that game. He kept the feelings to himself. Kosar continued to avoid the doctors until the next year.

The Super Bowl XXVIII got a massive blood transfusion when he went into the hospital. The doctors were surprised that Kosar was still alive and moving despite low hemoglobin levels. Cleveland Clinic's chief wellness officer, Michael Roizen, made a shocking claim about Kosar’s health. Roizen believes there is a 90% chance that Kosar will need a new liver.

Bernie Kosar’s NFL career

The Cleveland Browns selected Kosar in the first round of the 1985 supplemental draft. In his second season, Kosar led the team to the top seed in the AFC. He threw for 489 yards in the divisional playoff game, a record later broken by Tom Brady. His side crashed out of the postseason with a defeat against the Denver Broncos.

Kosar had a great run with the Browns. In 2019, fans voted him the most beloved Browns player ever. The Browns released Kosar in 1993, ultimately leading him to his only Vince Lombardi Trophy. He started only two games in the regular season.

Bernie Kosar was sent to the pitch in the third quarter of the NFC championship game. He donned the Cowboys colors near the end of the game in Super Bowl XXVIII. Kosar bid farewell to the Gridrion after representing the Miami Dolphins for the final three years.

