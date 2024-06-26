Cody Rhodes Reflects on ‘Touching’ WrestleMania 40 Moment With John Cena Before Historic Victory

WrestleMania 40 saw Cody Rhodes finally achieve the American Dream. The American Nightmare lived a fairytale moment as he triumphed over Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. However, moments before Rhodes ended Roman Reigns’ historic World Championship reign, he shared a touching moment with his mentor, John Cena.

During a recent interview, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion recalled locking eyes with John Cena briefly, just before his monumental win at the Show of Shows. For Rhodes, that moment transcended the feeling of having his hand raised.

Cody Rhodes recalls his meaningful moment with John Cena before WrestleMania win

Despite having the entire Bloodline against him, Cody Rhodes emerged victorious at WrestleMania 40 by defying the odds. His victory was also heavily attributed to the assistance he received from Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, John Cena, and The Undertaker.

While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle with Jonathan Coachman, Rhodes reflected on a memorable moment he shared with John Cena, minutes before picking up the win.

According to him, the time he and John Cena made eye contact briefly was a pivotal moment for him before his win.

As someone who admires John Cena and views him as a mentor, Rhodes considers it the peak experience of his career.

He told Jonathan Coachman, “It’s probably really easy for me to say WrestleMania 40 itself. Both nights. There is a particular moment at WrestleMania 40 that will stick with me forever. It’s not necessarily the one, two, three as much as I was really big under the learning tree and a student of John Cena’s. I liked his model, from a businessman, as a babyface character in wrestling.”

He further stated, “We’re in the ring, and Undertaker and Rock have their moment. John is off camera against the back wall, watching the end of Roman and I, as we’re both coming up. I just got to make eye contact with John.”

The WWE star also doesn’t think he had ever learned anything more in his life than just the moment of eye contact with “the captain, the leader, the dude” John Cena. He further added, “He’s out here to be part of this for me. It’s super touching.”

Much like John Cena was during his storied career, Rhodes has become the ultimate babyface in WWE. Although Cena had an unparalleled wrestling career, it’s conspicuous that Cody Rhodes is carving out a respectable career for himself, inspired by Cena.

Nonetheless, Rhodes has been defending his championship since winning it at the Grandest Stage.

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for a feud with the new Bloodline

Despite vanquishing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes has found himself in the crosshairs of The Bloodline yet again, except this time, it’s Solo Sikoa-led faction.

After Cody Rhodes’ recent win over AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle, Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga made their way out and launched an attack on Rhodes. Although Rhodes has the backing from Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, it’s established that Solo is coming after Cody Rhodes.

On last week’s edition of SmackDown, Jacob Fatu made his debut, wrecking Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes. The newest addition to Bloodline made a statement by putting Cody Rhodes through a table.

Nonetheless, Rhodes is now gearing up to team up with Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to take on The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match at Money in the Bank.

