Conor McGregor Acknowledges Alex Pereira’s Support Amid UFC 303 Withdrawal

UFC 303 can be ranked as one of the most thrilling and bumpy pay-per-views of this year so far; the company endured major changes and challenges. Initially, UFC CEO Dana White announced the card at the post-fight press conference of the UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill pay-per-view.

The UFC 303 International Fight Week card was originally built to promote the return of former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor to the UFC octagon after a layoff of almost three and a half years.

Mystic Mac was scheduled to face lightweight contender Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. Sadly, Conor McGregor had to pull out of the event after sustaining a toe injury in a sparring session while preparing for his return bout.

Ultimately, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira accepted a two-week short-notice fight at UFC 303, agreeing to the main event extravaganza against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Recently, after UFC 303, Conor McGregor acknowledged UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for showing support for him after he pulled out of the pay-per-view.

Conor McGregor tweeted Alex Pereira's statement, in which he showed his support for McGregor by withdrawing his name from UFC 303. He captioned the statement, “Real recognize real. Excited to secure my new date.”

What did Alex Pereira say?

Ahead of the UFC 303 pay-per-view, Alex Pereira was asked about his opinion on Conor McGregor pulling out of the main event due to a toe injury at the UFC 303 media day. Unlike most other UFC fighters who were trolling Mystic Mac, Poatan extended his support for Conor McGregor’s decision to pull out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Alex Pereira said: “I cannot judge whether he fights or not because, honestly, he's at a point in his life where he has secured himself in many different financial aspects. Maybe he was fighting in a much different scenario than I was fighting. Perhaps if I were fighting in the situation where he is in life right now, I don't know if I would do it too. So, I cannot judge how bad it is."

Poatan continued: “It is hard to fight with a broken toe. It is a risky decision, a hazardous decision. I broke one before the fight, and it was terrible. In the fight, I broke the other one. Maybe if it were the other one, I wouldn’t have been able to fight, so I cannot weigh that, but he made the right choice.”

What’s next for Alex Pereira?

Alex Pereira stunned the world when he knocked out Jiri Prochazka in round two with a vicious head kick and retained his UFC light heavyweight championship at the UFC 303 pay-per-view. Poatan has already managed to cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

In just eight months, Alex Pereira has participated in three major championship matches, and he has won all three against former UFC champions with vicious knockouts in under two rounds.

Fight enthusiasts are now wondering what’s next for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. The most promising opponent next for Poatan is UFC light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev, who is currently on a whopping 12-fight win streak. Just after Poatan defeated Jiri, Magomed Ankalaev claimed he would finish Alex Pereira in his own game of striking.

The match between the Dagestani beast Magomed Ankalaev and “Stone Hand” Alex Pereira is definitely going to be an interesting bout; UFC could book this fight at the end of this year or at the start of next year.

