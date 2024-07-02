Conor McGregor Compares Himself to Alex Pereira After Poatan’s KO Victory at UFC 303; DETAILS

Last weekend, UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defended his championship crown against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 pay-per-view on the short notice of two weeks.

Poatan once stunned his fans with his spectacular performance when he finished The Czech Samurai with a beautiful head kick in round two and retained his championship.

According to the current data, Alex Pereira is the most active UFC champion on the roster, leaving behind all the other champions, including UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, and more.

In just eight months, Alex Pereira has had three championship fights, and “Stone Hand” managed to finish all three fights under two rounds with vicious knockouts.

Fans now widely regard Alex Pereira as the new face of UFC; Conor McGregor recently posted a fan comparison between him and Alex Pereira.

The post says, “Last time we have seen hunger like Alex Pereira have was in Conor McGregor. Conor fought four mega fights in 336 days while Alex (Pereira) did it in 337 days.” the hunger run of Conor McGregor had fought at UFC 194, UFC 196, UFC 202 and UFC 205. And the hungry run of Alex Pereira had fights at UFC 291, UFC 295, UFC 300, and UFC 303.

Conor McGregor’s UFC Record

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the biggest and most popular UFC fighter of all time. Notorious has been part of the biggest UFC gates of all time. McGregor is the most followed UFC fighter as of now. Mystic Mac was all set to mark his return to the octagon after a long break of three years at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor had to pull himself out of his much-awaited return bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, two weeks away from the event, after he injured his leg in a sparring session. Fans will have to wait a little longer to witness Conor McGregor’s mega return to the UFC octagon. Here is the compilation of all UFC fights.

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

15. UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler

- Result: Canceled

- Method: Canceled

- Round: Canceled

- Time: Canceled

