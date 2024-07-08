Darren Waller Finally Breaks Silence on Divorce With Kelsey Plum: ‘I Feel Like I Gotta Dance to Keep This Person Around’

Darren Waller has finally spoken about his side of the story following his divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum. The former NFL tight end called his career off soon after his split from the American basketball player. The 31-year-old stated how his personal and professional life caused a stir in his life.

The former couple were married for a year before they called it quits. For the former American footballer, it was too much to bear, and he subsequently started his journey towards self-awareness. Here is what Waller has revealed.

Darren Waller finally breaks his silence on divorce with Kelsey Plum

Darren Waller has finally spoken about his painful divorce from Las Vegas Aces player Kelsey Plum, which compelled him towards the path of self-reflection. The former NFL player discussed his divorce on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, stating, “A lot of talking, a lot of writing, a lot of time being spent reflecting and being by yourself.”

The New York Giants' former player explained that dealing with both the divorce and retiring from American football put him through a range of emotions. He said, “Both are a part of who I am, things that meant a lot to me at the time, and for them to both happen at the same time, it's a lot of emotions you have to process.”

Darren, who played in the National Football League (NFL) for nine seasons, further shared how recent events in his career and love life “forced” him “to look in the mirror and dig deep and to express myself in ways that I don't really get to.”

Despite the difficult year, Waller stated that this period made him realize it was time to be honest with himself or “die lying.” He said on the podcast, “You kinda got to look at yourself and realize” what “role” he was “playing” that resulted in all his relationships having “the same patterns.”

Darren revealed that every time he was dating someone, he felt the need to “dance or do a certain thing to keep this person around.” The former Raiders player shared that doing all this made him feel like he was tying his “self-worth” to the success of his relationship.

Waller opened up about how he lost himself and stopped “doing the things that you love” while trying everything to make the relationship work. He realized the “impact” of “making this person kind of like the center of your universe” was having on him and how “unhealthy” it was for everyone involved.

The former tight end then understood that there was “so much life ahead” for both of them. He decided to “move on” and “live it.” Despite the difficult time, Waller decided to “heal” rather than continue living with unresolved issues.

Waller and two-time WNBA champion Plum officially filed for divorce on April 23, ending their one-year marriage.

Darren Waller wants to focus more on being an artist

Darren Waller is ready to “devote” his time to “other things” without any “expectations.” However, he believes in himself as an artist and can already see the growth. Waller is now focusing on making music as his football days are over.

Waller also released a track hinting about his failed relationships soon after his divorce from the WNBA star and the All-Star guard. He, in the song Who Knew (Her Perspective), sang and rapped about healing . The song was written from the “woman's perspective,” he told TMZ Sports.

The former couple, who were one of the most talked about, got married on March 4, 2023, and stayed together for a year, officially ending their year-long marriage on April 23. The two have known each other since 2021 when Waller was seen attending the women's basketball player's matches.

However, they never disclosed how they initially met and were private enough to keep their relationship away from the limelight. It is not known when the two began their relationship.

On April 23, the All-Star guard for the Las Vegas Aces published a cryptic post stating that “one day” she would “share” her “story.” The player revealed that she was “devastated” and that she “walked through fire for that man,” but it was “time to go.”

The No. 1 pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft ended the cryptic post by saying, “Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and every day I will continue to choose joy. Much love, KP.”

This sparked many cheating rumors and Waller was brutally trolled by the fans on the internet. Meanwhile, Darren announced his retirement from football last month calling it a ‘“beautiful journey.” The former footballer's health scare was one of the reasons in making the decision come true.

Darren has often opened up about his critical condition including the 2017 drug overdose . While his athletic ability was not the reason, Waller was inspired by the life he spent off the field.