Dead Body Found Inside Tennessee Titans Stadium Property as Police Launch Investigation: Report

The Tennesse Titans Stadium is in the news for an unusual act. A dead body was found in the parking lot of the stadium, and the NFL world is going haywire over the news. Moreover, the body that was found is interpreted to be of a homeless man. However, the good news is that no foul play is suspected.

After the news of a dead body broke on the internet, the fans were speculating the entire scene to be fishy. However, the Nashville Metro Police Department ensured that the entire scene was under control.

Dead Body found at Tennesse Stadium

The dead body, which was found at the Tennesse Stadium, was not trapped in a tarp. And the remains of the dead body were spotted in a tent near lot M. The homeless man was missing for a few days, and people who knew him also tried to find him.

Sharing the news, NewsChannel 5 wrote, “A spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department clarified to NewsChannel 5 that the body wasn't wrapped in a tarp, but there was a tarp covering found near the body.”

However, as of Wednesday noon, the person's details remained a mystery, and upon further investigation, the police might find something about the person. Alongside all the scenes around a dead body, the Titans are preparing for the upcoming season, hoping to revive themselves from a disappointing season.

Titans assembled for the upcoming season

The Tennesse Titans finished their last season in the fourth position of the AFC South division. They just managed to lodge six victories and faced a defeat in the 11 games in the previous season. However, with every NFL draft, the NFL teams get a chance to make a fresh start. And the Titans have done that.