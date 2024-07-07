Devin Booker Open Up On Klay Thompson Playing for Dallas Mavericks Next Season

Klay Thompson, who we could not have pictured in anything other than Blue and Yellow just a year ago, has left his former team, the Warriors, and is slated to join the Dallas Mavericks. The thought of this NBA veteran wearing distinct colors strains not only the fans' imaginations but also that of Devin from the Suns.

When the media queried Booker about the change in Klay's allegiances, the 27-year-old guard responded, "The adjustment will take some time. It's hard to envision Klay in anything other than the jersey he was first drafted to wear

Booker then stated, "This is a fresh opportunity for him, and I am certain he will exploit it fully. I'm eager to face off against him in his new jersey — I've been his admirer for many years now."

Among his many prospective teams, the four-time champion Klay Thompson opted for the Mavs, passing up on more lucrative offers. The likely ambition for the 34-year-old is a championship title, which seems within his grasp, given the dynamic Dallas duo - Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Regardless of this not being the reason for his departure from the team he demonstrated loyalty to, his appearance in a new lineup will prompt other changes.

Thompson's transition: A new chapter with the Mavericks

Though Klay Thompson may not be the All-Star he once embodied, he still managed to conclude the previous year boasting an average of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and .3 assists per game He demonstrated his skills by shooting 43.2% on the court and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 matches.

His likely role in the Mavs will be a valuable contributor to an offense that is already diversified with future Hall of Famers Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. As a component of the sign-and-trade, the Warriors are set to receive seasoned veterans Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield - a substantial gain for their team.

People will inevitably draw comparisons between the incoming Hield and the departing Thompson, as they're both among the league's top shooters.

Thompson, originally the 11th draft pick in the 2011 NBA Draft from Washington State, has assisted the Warriors in securing four NBA Championships while also becoming a five-time All-Star.

