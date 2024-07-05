Did Jared McCain Really Say He Was ‘Getting Some Strokes’ With Dwight Howard After Sharing Workout Pic? Exploring Viral Tweet

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

A tweet recently went viral claiming the Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain had been spotted during a workout with the former Sixers Dwight Howard. As time passed by, the post seemed to pick pace as the NBA fans’ engagement started growing around the claim.

However, the claim was false and it was posted from a parody account, debunked by Pinkvilla on multiple occasions. Given the huge engagement on their tweets, we have to time and again clarify and bash out any illicit claim that comes around the game of basketball.

The fake account created quite a stir with its post and shared an edited screenshot of McCain putting out an Instagram story where he was seen working out with Howard. The caption of the said post read: “Just getting some strokes in with @dwighthoward”

It looks like the post remains a potentially stark mockery of Howard’s linkup in a sexual assault allegation by a man named Stephen Harper.

Dwight Howard denied sexual assault allegations last year

Dwight Howard made a significant revelation in court documents regarding a civil lawsuit alleging sexual assault. He admitted to engaging in consensual sexual activity with Stephen Harper in July 2021 but Dwight Howard vehemently denied causing any harm to the individual involved .

The lawsuit, filed by Harper, accused the former Los Angeles Lakers player of sexually assaulting him at Howard's Georgia residence two years prior. Harper initiated contact in May 2021 through Instagram direct messages, leading to their meeting in July 2021 where they engaged in consensual kissing, as per court documents obtained.

Harper's claims of nonconsensual sexual activities, including allegations of forceful actions and assault by Howard, are being disputed by the NBA star. Howard's legal team asserts that the lawsuit was filed after Harper was blocked on social media and his demands for payment were rebuffed.

Amidst those legal proceedings, Howard sought dismissal of the lawsuit while emphasizing his denial of the sexual assault accusations. Howard, an accomplished basketball player, has not played in the NBA since the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and has been pursuing his passion for the sport overseas in Taiwan earlier.

