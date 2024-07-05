How Steve Kerr’s Phone Call and Chris Demarco Helped Warriors Recruit Buddy Hield

The successful recruitment of Buddy Hield by the Golden State Warriors was not a stroke of luck, but rather a result of strategic efforts led by head coach Steve Kerr and assistant coach Chris DeMarco.

The Warriors who saw Buddy Hield ditch the Los Angeles Lakers and join the Bay Area team, had two of their top aces locking in to secure the sharpshooter.

Steve Kerr’s Phone Call and Chris Demarco Helped Warriors Recruit Buddy Hield

According to a report by the Athletic's Anthony Slater, DeMarco played a crucial role in persuading Hield, leveraging their relationship as DeMarco coaches the Bahamian national team that Hield is a star player for. Their ongoing discussions during their time in Spain for Olympic qualifying laid the foundation for Hield's eventual decision to join the Warriors.

It was not just DeMarco's efforts that sealed the deal, though. A pivotal phone call from Steve Kerr late Wednesday night played a significant role in swaying Hield towards Golden State. With some time to contemplate his decision overnight, Hield ultimately chose to don the Warriors jersey, signaling a major win for the team amidst a competitive recruitment battle with the Los Angeles Lakers.

This collaborative effort between Kerr and DeMarco showcases the strategic approach the Warriors took in securing a top talent like Hield for their roster.

The addition of Buddy Hield to the Warriors roster comes at a critical juncture for the team, following the departure of franchise cornerstone Klay Thompson. With agreements already in place for other key players like Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton, Hield's signing represents a significant step towards strengthening the team's lineup and fortifying their position in the competitive NBA landscape.

As Chris DeMarco's influence behind the scenes continues to shape the Warriors' trajectory, the franchise would be less likely to run out of top talents in the league.

Warriors eyeing Buddy Hield as Klay Thompson's replacement

The Warriors have made a significant move to bolster their backcourt, reaching a sign-and-trade agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Hield, known for his prolific 3-point shooting, is set to sign a multi-year deal with the Warriors.

Not only that, he also brings with him a proven track record of consistently hitting over 200 3-pointers in each of the past six seasons with an impressive 40% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

However, this acquisition comes as the Warriors look to fill the void left by Klay Thompson, who recently departed to join the Dallas Mavericks. Hield's ability to stretch the floor and connect from long range, combined with his experience and scoring prowess, makes him a promising candidate to contribute to the Warriors' offensive firepower.

Teaming up with his new backcourt partner, Stephen Curry, Hield will add to the Warriors' already formidable 3-point shooting proficiency, as both players have been at the forefront of long-range marksmanship in the NBA over the past five seasons.

Bringing a wealth of experience from his stints with the Pelicans, Kings, Pacers, and most recently the Sixers, Hield's addition is a strategic move as the Warriors seek to reinforce their roster and reestablish themselves as contenders after missing the playoffs.

