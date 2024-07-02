Did Thanasis Antetokounmpo Really Request a Trade From Bucks? Exploring Viral Rumor

There's a viral rumor spreading on social media that Thanasis Antetokounmpo is requesting a trade from the Bucks. The Lakers drafting Bronny James in the second round has sparked a lot of talk about nepotism. Thanasis, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother and a bench player for the Bucks, can relate to what Bronny is experiencing.

So, is it true that Thanasis Antetokounmpo wants to leave the Bucks to step out of his brother's shadow? How credible is the news about Thanasis asking for a trade? Let's dig in and find out!

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade

The rumor about Thanasis requesting a trade first appeared on NBA Centel's account on X. NBA Centel tweeted: "BREAKING: Thanasis Antetokounmpo has requested a trade, per @ChrisBHayne." However, it turns out both accounts are satirical.

It's important to know that NBA Centel is a parody account meant for humor and shouldn't be taken seriously. It's modeled after the real Dunk Central account, which reports actual news about the league.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is not bothered by the hate

Even though it's satire, the rumor shocked many fans, as some aren't impressed with Thanasis Antetokounmpo. Many believe that Giannis is the only reason he's still on an NBA roster.

Regardless of what fans think, they've consistently mocked Thanasis on social media. Various accounts have shared compilations of his funniest plays over the years. There are countless memes and comments making fun of the one-time NBA champion. The NBA on TNT crew has also frequently discussed how they believe Thanasis only has a spot with Milwaukee because of his last name.

But Thanasis sees it differently. In an interview with Donatas Urbonas of Basket News in August last year, he talked about the online hate. He said he's not bothered by what people say about his career, explaining that only the truth can hurt him, not lies.

"Everybody has their opinion, but the only time it hurts you is when it's true," Thanasis said. "If it's true, it hurts you, but at the same time, if you know my journey... Bro, I didn't have what to eat. Who cares about an article? I didn't have anything to eat, I'm a son of immigrants."

Despite what fans say, Thanasis nearly signed with the New York Knicks in the offseason as a free agent. He changed his mind at the last minute to stay with the Bucks.

On the Bootleg Kev podcast, he also shared how Brooklyn considered him for the 52nd pick, but he hadn’t declared for the draft and lacked the necessary paperwork. After returning home to focus on his career elsewhere, his agent convinced him to enter the D-League draft. This decision was crucial, as the Delaware 87ers selected him with the ninth overall pick in 2013.

Charles Barkley's criticism is a compliment to Thanasis Antetokounmpo

The discussion about nepotism continue in the NBA circles after the Lakers drafted LeBron's son, Bronny James.

Naturally, people mention Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers, who have all had the chance to play in the league after The Greek Freak's rise to fame. Thanasis, in particular, gets the most criticism, with Charles Barkley being one of his loudest critics. However, the Milwaukee Bucks forward doesn't care about it.

“That's a compliment,” Thanasis said because it means that he's a good person. "Nobody gives you nothing if they don't like you first of all," Thanasis continued on The Bootleg Kev Podcast.

Everyone needs to bring something to the table, he said. Thanasis mentioned that he actually likes Charles Barkley and Shaq. They just have fun and joke around. The thing is, some kids believe what they say, he noted.