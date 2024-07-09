‘Dunne Ever Stop’: NIL Queen Olivia Dunne Announcing Her Gymnastics Return With LSU Leaves Fans Delighted

Olivia Dunne recently announced her plans to return to LSU Gymnastics to compete for a fifth year. She took to Instagram to share the news with her followers and posted a video that has garnered around 140,960 likes so far.

The 21-year-old captioned the post as “not Dunne yet,” giving clear hints to her fans about her decision to continue competing for the LSU Tigers gymnastics team. Fans couldn’t hold back their excitement and started showering love on Dunne.

Olivia Dunne’s return to LSU left fans delighted

Just a few days ago, Olivia Dunne had no idea whether she would continue to compete at LSU, given that she had a year of eligibility left. However, now that she has made up her mind to return to the Tigers, fans cannot stop themselves from congratulating the American gymnast and showing their support.

One fan wrote, “Dunne Ever Stop”

Another fan showed their love to the gymnast and commented, “💜💛🐯glad that you are staying!”

Lastly, one more sports enthusiast praised Dunne and wrote, “Could you be any more perfect? 🙌”

Here are some other remarks:

“Real athletes do 5 years, congrats”

“CHEERS 🍻”

“News the world needed👏”

“Great choice! Geaux Livvy!”

“I’m so glad! Can’t wait to see what you accomplish this year!”

It is worth pointing out that in the video, the SI Swimsuit model expressed her gratitude for all the achievements she was able to bag during these four years. Moreover, her fifth-year return shows her commitment to LSU gymnastics, with fans looking forward to her ongoing impact on the team.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Reveals Why Her Olympic Gymnastics Dream Died Years Ago and How It's Not on Horizon for Future

Olivia Dunne’s NIL valuation is currently the second-highest of all collegiate athletes

Dunne is currently the second-highest collegiate athlete in terms of her NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuation. She has an estimated $3.9 million NIL valuation, according to the On3 NIL 100 list. This is considerable since back in 2021, she broke $1 million in deals and with each passing year, her valuation has also increased.

Furthermore, her social media success has also contributed to her reaching this stage, in addition to her involvement in helping LSU win the NCAA gymnastics championship in April. Dunne now earns millions of dollars annually and has recently purchased a new house as well.

With one more year left for the gymnast to compete for the LSU, it is anticipated that Dunne is poised for even greater success in her life.

Advertisement

Also Read: Olivia Dunne Celebrates Beau Paul Skenes' MLB All-Star Team Selection in Rookie Year with Romantic Surprise