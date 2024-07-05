Ex-WWE Star From Vince McMahon’s Era Was ‘Heartbroken’ After Sudden Release Despite Successful Run

Be it wrestling or any other line of work, everybody aims to reach their full potential and achieve success. However, for a former WWE star from Vince McMahon’s Ruthless Agression Era, this pursuit backfired as he became a victim of his own success.

The star in question is none other than Marc Copani, better known as Muhammad Hassan.

The Ruthless Aggression Era was a pivotal point in WWE. This period birthed some of the greatest stars that revolutionized the wrestling business.

And Hassan emerged as a rapidly rising star, despised for his character. But his abrupt firing from WWE left him in despair. So much so that he fell out of love with wrestling.

Muhammad Hassan reveals feeling depressed after his sudden firing from WWE

Muhammad Hassan made his main roster debut in 2004. He portrayed the heel role of a Middle Eastern-American man seeking acceptance amid the increasing prejudices against people of his descent after the 9/11 attacks.

Despite the brevity of his WWE run, his work remains memorable as he rubbed elbows with top stars such as The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Hulk Hogan, and then some. However, Hassan soon faced the sad reality of getting fired despite being very good at his job.

At the time, Hassan was involved in a terrorist angle, feuding with The Undertaker. Unfortunately, by happenstance, The London Bombings of July 7th, 2005, took place exactly when he was ascending in his career. The controversial storyline amassed a lot of hate from the fans, compelling WWE to relieve Hassan.

During a recent interview on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Hassan recalled feeling depressed after getting axed.

He told Vliet, “I was definitely heartbroken; you know, turned off. The constant traveling and the spotlight, it was fun while it lasted but it wasn’t for me. It took me a while to figure out that I just didn’t want to get back in there because it really was a huge heartbreaking moment for me.”

He further stated that while he understands why his character was taken off TV, it still wasn’t his fault, as he was only working hard to do his job.

He added, “I understand why the character was taken off TV, it absolutely had to be but I think that was the heartbreak for me. I was just out there doing the best that I could and the rug was pulled out from under me.”

It must be said that Hassan was one of the most diabolical heel characters in the company during his time. And the fact that he left a lasting impression in his brief run substatiates the claim.

Nonetheless, Muhammad Hassan’s professional career took a complete 180 as he became an educator.

Muhammad Hassan carved out a respectable career in the field of education after wrestling

Despite the heartbreak from his WWE dismissal, Hassan strived hard to achieve success in the education field. Hassan began his career as a history teacher and worked his way up to vice principal and then principal of Fulton Junior High School.

At present, Mr. Copani works as the Director of Human Resources for Fulton City School District.

All things considered, his prosperity in the education field proves that he was always destined for success. It should also be noted that, at 42-years-old, Copani does not intend to return to wrestling, as he has finally found his calling.