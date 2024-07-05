Ric Flair Once Convinced John Cena To Spend USD 70k On Bar Tab By Saying THIS, Reveals Former WWE Personality

In a recent conversation on The Angle Podcast, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman disclosed a surprising incident involving John Cena that took place seven years ago. During a nine-day bar tab, the Leader of Cenation reportedly paid a whopping $70,000, just a day before his monumental Iron Man match with Shawn Michaels on April 23, 2007.

Praising Cena, Coachman said he was a hardworking man and a great champion, putting effort into the gym every day. When John was the WWE Champion in April 2007, they were on an overseas tour with ten big shows in ten days.

Ric Flair, who was an active WWE wrestler at that time, had a conversation with John Cena about drinking alcohol every night during the tour. The rule of thumb was that the world champion had to consume alcohol. Coachman confirmed that John Cena drank alcohol every single night, abiding by the Nature Boy's words.

"I asked him on day nine how much he spent, and he said 35,000. I asked, 'Dollars?' He said, 'Pounds,' and with the exchange rate, it was $70,000 he spent on alcohol just because he was the world champion," added Jonathan Coachman.

John Cena drank on the night before his Iron Man match vs Shawn Michaels

Considering John Cena was earning from 50 to 100 grand a night since being elevated to main event status, the amount wasn't a big headache for him. Talking about that night, Coachman mentioned that on the night before RAW on April 23, 2007, Dean Malenko informed him in the bar that Cena would have to compete in a sixty-minute Iron Man match against Shawn Michaels the following day.

Despite being intoxicated the previous night, the sixteen-time World Champion gave a stellar performance in an Iron Man match against Shawn Michales. The Leader of the Cenation won the match, retaining the belt in the main event.

John Cena is a part-timer now

Fast forward, seventeen years later, John Cena isn't actively connected to WWE, except for making special appearances in big events.

Right now, John Cena is excelling in Hollywood, starring in some big-budget movies. At 47 years old, he might be close to retiring from the squared circle of WWE.

