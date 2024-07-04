Famous Promoter Reveals He and Rhea Ripley 'Privately Decided' to End Their Relationship

Former WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley is currently recovering from a shoulder injury she sustained on Monday Night Raw just after WrestleMania 40. Mami defended and retained her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

On the first edition of Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley was attacked by her former tag team partner Liv Morgan. Ripley had previously betrayed and injured Morgan. During the backstage assault, things went wrong, and Rhea Ripley's shoulder was injured when the Queen of Extreme pushed her into a door. Her shoulder struck the door awkwardly, causing the injury.

Although Rhea Ripley was forced to drop her championship and take some time off, the good news is that she did not need surgical treatment to recover. She just needed proper medication and therapy.

Rhea Ripley is still out of action. Recently, she shocked the world by publicly announcing that she is now married to her boyfriend, former WWE superstar Buddy Matthews, who is currently signed with AEW.

Jim Cornette's revelations

On a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the former popular manager was reviewing the recent Monday Night Raw segment featuring Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Zelina Vega. At one point, while discussing Rhea Ripley's real-life marriage, he mockingly expressed that because of Mami’s marriage to Buddy, he and Rhea had ended their relationship quietly.

Jim Cornette said, “Well, we didn’t want to say anything, but now that that has gone public, Rhea and I privately decided to end our relationship a few months ago, and I don’t blame her for, on the rebound, you know, leaping into the arms of Buddy Matthews.”

What’s next for Rhea Ripley

The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting Mami Rhea Ripley's return. Before dropping her WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship, The Nightmare promised that whenever she returns, she’ll start her own revenge tour against Liv Morgan.

On the other hand, Liv Morgan vowed to Ripley that she’d take away everything Rhea Ripley loves. She kept her promise and won the WWE Women's Heavyweight Championship after defeating Becky Lynch.

Adding more drama, Liv Morgan has been seducing Rhea Ripley’s on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. It now seems like Dominik has finally decided to pick Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley.

According to some reports, Rhea Ripley will be fit to compete near SummerSlam 2024. The best place for her to make her return is at SummerSlam 2024, where she can confront Liv Morgan and demand answers from Dominik Mysterio.

The storyline between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley promises to be one of the most interesting stories crafted in the women's division. The rivalry will likely unfold with a lot of revenge and heel turns, and there’s a chance that Judgment Day might decide to betray Rhea Ripley for Liv Morgan.

Another potential spot for Rhea Ripley’s return is Money in the Bank 2024. Imagine if Mami enters the Women's Money in the Bank 2024 match, wins the briefcase, shocks the WWE Universe, and finally kicks off her rivalry with Liv Morgan, leading to a match between them at SummerSlam 2024.

What’s your fan theory for Rhea Ripley’s return? Comment below!

