Fans Spot Basketball Court in Kings Landing Amid House of the Dragon's Epic Battles: 'The Red Dragon And The Golden State Warrior'

Following the epic dragon battle in Season 2, Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, fans were surprised to discover a basketball court in the scenic backdrop of Kings Landing. This discovery sparked humorous fan reactions as they connected the fictional world of Westeros to the realm of basketball.

The unexpected crossover: Basketball in Westeros

House of the Dragon is a fictional fantasy series based on George RR Martin’s book - Fire & Blood. The location of King’s Landing shown in the series is actually the popular tourist town of Dubrovnik, Croatia, where fans spotted a basketball court.

This amused basketball and House of the Dragon fans as many quickly drew parallels between their favorite NBA stars and characters from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. The memes and comments flooded X, blending the worlds of Westeros and basketball in unexpected and hilarious ways.

Fan reactions to Basketball Court in Kings Landing

Fans of Basketball and HBO’s hit TV show House of the Dragon are creatively bridging the world of basketball and the fantasy realm with some witty connections.

One fan humorously said, “Introducing the newest house in The Seven Kingdoms" with a picture of House of Hoops by Footlocker. The person basically likened the House of Hoops by Footlocker, the retail chain, to the grand houses of Westeros.

Another fan cleverly referenced an iconic image of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade alley-oop to a battle scene in House of the Dragon Episode 4. He says the LeBron and Wade connection was like Aemond and Vhagar's sneak attack against Meleys.

The comparisons didn't stop there. A fan thought that if the Vhagar dragon were LeBron, then Balerion’s comparison would be Michael Jordan, equating the legendary dragons of Westeros to two NBA legends.

There were also playful twists on episode titles, such as renaming popular episode 4 of House of the Dragon — The Red Dragon And The Gold to The Red Dragon And The Gold-en State Warriors, playing on both famous NBA teams and the episode name.

References to several characters from Game of Thrones also added to the humor, like one person said — “I heard jaime lannister had a sick euro step.”

Another mentioned, “It’s a wrap if I get Varys and Greyworm running off screens, cutting and spotting up in the corners. Those two are deadly without the ball.”

Adding to the dark humor, another post featured Hansel Emmanuel, known for being a one-handed basketball player. One person connected him to Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones, whose character famously lost a hand in the series. The comment suggested "Jaime Lannister at the King's Landing annual dunk contest," with Hansel’s image.

One person posted a caption, "Tyrion learning to dunk," highlighting Spud Webb, the shortest NBA player ever at 5'3". It was a playful jab, comparing Tyrion Lannister's stature as a dwarf in the series to Spud Webb, a ‘dwarf’ amidst the towering figures of NBA giants.

Even the lesser-known players like Dragan Bender got a nod, humorously tying his name to the House of the Dragon show as one person said — "House of the Dragan Bender."

The lighthearted banter extended to hypothetical scenarios, suggesting that conflicts for the Iron Throne could be resolved with a simple pickup game. “Pickup game to 11. Winner gets the Iron Throne. Loser has to marry one of the Frey sisters.”

Overall, these social media interactions showcased a blend of fandoms, weaving together the latest cultural phenomenon of House of the Dragon with the basketball, offering a playful and imaginative take on both worlds.