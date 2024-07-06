In Photos: Tyrese Haliburton Shares PDA Filled Moment With Girlfriend Jade Jones at Michael Rubin’s Party in Hamptons

A white party hosted by Michael Rubin on Thursday boasted of stars galore in the Hamptons, not only from the sports realm such as Tom Brady, Livvy Dunne, Jake Paul, and Rob Gronkowski but also a host of others.

NBA superstars Kevin Durant, and Donovan Mitchell, with Robert Kraft, the Celtics owner gracing the event with the NBA trophy, James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Tyrese Haliburton, accompanied by his girlfriend Jade Jones, were also present.

Jade Jones and Tyrese Haliburton's PDA moments at Michael Rubin's party

Tyrese Haliburton enjoyed his off-season before heading to Team USA's training camp for the 202 Paris Olympics preparations. He attended various events in June, such as WWE SmackDown, Fashion Week in Paris, and recently, Michael Rubin's 4th of July White Party in South Hampton. Haliburton attended a party with his girlfriend, Jade Jones.

Jones shared two pictures from the party on her Instagram story. In the first picture, she cozily poses with her basketball-playing boyfriend, illustrating a PDA moment. The second picture presents Jones posing solo for the camera.

Having been in a relationship for five years, Haliburton and Jones met during their time at Iowa State University. Haliburton was a part of the basketball team, while Jones took part in the cheerleading team.

Tyrese Haliburton's game-changing performance in 2024

In the 2023-2024 NBA season, Tyrese Haliburton showcased his exceptional skills on the Indiana Pacers team. Averaging 24.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game, he made considerable contributions throughout the season.

In the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Thunder, Halton notably elevated his performance, securing a triple-double. His strategic gameplay peaked when he masterminded an essential three-pointer during overtime, sealing a 121-118 triumph for the Pacers.

