Is Liv Morgan Teasing Rhea Ripley? WWE Star Shares Intimate Pic with BF Dominik Mysterio After Raw Return

On the July 8 edition of Monday Night Raw, the former WWE women's world heavyweight champion Rhea Ripley made her shocking return at the end of Monday Night Raw. Current WWE women's world heavyweight champion Liv Morgan and Domink Mysterio were booked to face Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega in the mixed tag team match.

Rhea Ripley was forced to drop her WWE women's world heavyweight championship in April due to injury, just after retaining her championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL.

On the April 8 edition of Monday Night Raw edition, the night after WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan ambushed her former tag team partner and then rival Rhea Ripley backstage. At one point, Morgan shoved Mami to the door, and Rhea Ripley’s shoulder connected to the door awkwardly, causing the shoulder injury.

The shoulder injury kept Rhea Ripley away, and on the flip side, and Liv Morgan, as promised, worked on stealing everything from Ripley that she loves. Queen of Extreme began by capturing Mami’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash 2024 after defeating Becky Lynch.

After capturing the title, Liv Morgan started chasing her on-screen boyfriend, Mami Dominik Mysterio; she even kissed ‘Dirty Dom ’ in front of fans. On 8/7 Monday Night Raw, after winning the match, Liv Morgan jumped on Dominik Mysterio to kiss him, and Rhea Ripley made her surprising return.

Advertisement

Now, Liv Morgan has shared four intimate pictures of her with Dominik Mysterio, teasing Rhea Ripley. Sharing a picture Morgan quoted, “This is my brutality.”

According to some reports, WWE is aiming to book a Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match at the Summer Slam 2024 premium live event. The pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Result

The last pay-per-view WWE hosted was Money in the Bank 2024, which took place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company hosted five high-caliber matches with some of the biggest names on the roster; the card had two championship matches, two traditional Money in the Bank matches, and one singles matchup. Here is the compilation of all matches and results of Money in the Bank 2024.

1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up - Bloodline won after Jacob Fatu helped Solo Sikoa take out Cody Rhodes

Advertisement

2. Damian Priest (c) vs Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up - Damon Priest retained pinning Drew McIntyre after CM Punk interfered and attacked Drew McIntyre, cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

3. Iyo Sky vs Chelsea Green vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tiffany Stratton vs Naomi vs Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match - Tiffany Stratton won and became the Women Money in the Bank 2024 winner.

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Havs vs. Andrvs vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match - Drew McIntyre won but lost his cash on the same night after CM Punk ambushed him

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up - Sami Zayn retained after pinning Bron Breakker clean.

ALSO READ: WWE Fans Chuckle as Carlito Makes X-Rated Joke About 'Dirty Dom' on Raw