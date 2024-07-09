Is Referee From Seth Rollins vs Damian Priest Money in the Bank 2024 Fired After Botch: WWE Report

Last weekend, WWE hosted the 12th edition of Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view. The card featured five interesting match-ups with some of the biggest superstars, and the whole event was filled with some shocking moments.

Drew McIntyre competed in a traditional six-men money-in-the-bank match-up against five other top superstars on the roster. In the ending moments of the match-up, Jey Uso was the only one in the ring; he climbed the ladder and was about to unhook the Money in the Bank briefcase. But in the end, McIntyre struck Jey Uso with the ladder straight in the face.

The Scottish Warrior capitalized on the situation, climbing the ladder immediately and unhooked the Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase.

The third match on the card was between champion Damian Priest and former WWE champion Seth Rollins, who lost his WWE heavyweight championship at WrestleMania XL. During the match, referee Rod Zapada created a massive mishap when he counted three before Damian Priest could kick out, and technically, Rollins won the match.

Recently, WrestleVotes presented a report clarifying whether WWE has taken any action or fired Rod Zapada for the mishap at the match.

WrestleVotes tweeted and expressed, “I’m told there is no real heat on referee Rod Zapada following the mishap on Saturday night during the World Championship match. A source said, ‘In years past, absolutely.”

Triple H’s reaction to botch at Seth Rollins vs Damian Priest match

After the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, WWE hosted a post-event pay-per-view, during which former WWE champion and current Chief Content Officer Triple H was asked about the botch in the Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins WWE heavyweight championship match.

Triple H reacted, “ And to me, it’s a shame that that’s all people will talk about, and that’s all people will hit Damian Priest with while he had a phenomenal performance tonight. But a bunch of people will attack that, criticize that, comment on that.”

He continued, “I wish I could just go in the back, shut off his phone, have no one talk to him for a while, and just have him think about all the other great stuff that happened in that and the role that he’s been on, and how great of a job he has done as World Champion.”

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre

The match was action-packed overall and can be ranked as the best match of the card, where Drew McIntyre cashed in his Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase, as per his plan, and made the match a triple threat one.

Drew McIntyre’s plan was once again squashed by none other than The Second City Saint, CM Punk; for the third time in recent memory. CM Punk launched an attack on McIntyre and took some brutal chair shots at McIntyre, struck the WWE Heavyweight championship on Drew McIntyre’s face and Damian Priest capitalized and pinned Drew to reclaim his WWE Heavyweight championship.

Now, it’s almost time for WWE to book a match between CM Punk and Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre; as per some reports, CM Punk will get the green light soon to compete, and WWE is looking forward to booking the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre.

