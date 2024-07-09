Is Rhea Ripley Really Bisexual? All You Need to Know About WWE Star’s Preference

Former WWE women's champion Rhea Ripley has been out of action since April 8. Mami sustained an injury during a backstage segment she was involved in with her former tag team partner turned rival Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley has managed to gain a massive fan following during her WWE run. With popularity, fans start to take part in the lives of their favorite celebrities. From the start, fans showed interest in Rhea Ripley's sexual preference. Some TikTok videos suggest that Mami is bisexual.

WWE enthusiasts often look for answers if Rhea Ripley is really bisexual or not, although Rhea Ripley announced marriage with former WWE superstar and current AEW superstar Buddy Matthews. Rhea Ripley opened up about her sexual orientation in the year 2010 and revealed she is gay.

Rhea Ripley’s return

Rhea Ripley’s run under The Judgement Day has seen her rise from WWE Superstar to mega-superstar. At WrestleMania 39, she defeated former women's champion Charlotte Flair to capture the WWE women's championship.

Ripley carried champion throughout the year, locked horns with former WWE women champion Becky Lynch, and retained her championship at WrestleMania 40.

Unfortunately, Rhea Ripley sustained a shoulder injury when Liv Morgan launched an attack on Mami backstage. At one point, The Queen of Extreme pushed Mami on the door, and she landed awkwardly on her hand, which injured her shoulder.

Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

Even though Ripley’s injury was not severe enough to get the needed injury, she needed time off to recover. As a result, Mami dropped her champion and promised Liv Morgan whenever she returned, she’d start her revenge tour against Liv Morgan.

On the other hand, Liv Morgan said she’d snatch everything from Rhea Ripley. Morgan started by capturing Rhea Ripley’s championship after defeating Becky Lynch. Liv Morgan begins to seduce the kayfabe boyfriend of Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio. It looks like Morgan has successfully ruined the relationship between Ripley and Dom, and she is probably secretly dating Dominik Mysterio.

As per some reports, Rhea Ripley can now return anytime soon. WWE is looking forward to booking the match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at Summer Slam 2024.

Summer Slam 2024 is the next upcoming pay-per-view after Money in the Bank 2024; the Summer Slam 2024 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

