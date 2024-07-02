Islam Makhachev Drags Connor McGregor While Responding to Michael Chandler's Challenge for Title Fight

Number sixth-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler was all set to return inside the UFC octagon after a long break against his dream opponent. He was aiming to fight UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor at UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Two weeks before the fight, the UFC canceled the much-awaited main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler after Mystic Mac injured his toe during a sparring session while preparing for his return bout at UFC 303.

Michael Chandler recently hinted at what's next for him after the cancellation of his anticipated matchup with Conor McGregor at the last moment.

Iron Chandler tweeted and expressed, “I’ve been offered Islam Makhachev in October - but if Conor McGregor's little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in the history of sports RiyadhSeason UFC 306.”

Michael Chandler further tweeted, “Good old-fashioned passionate American Mizzou Wrestling beats sambo all day Islam Makhachev.”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev surely didn’t like Michael Chandler's call-out and mocked him, saying that if Conor McGregor called him, he would run after fighting him.

Makhachev quoted the call-out tweet of Michael Chandler and mocked him; Iron even labeled Conor McGregor his master.

Makhachev tweeted, “You are unreliable, dude. One tweet from your master (referring to Conor McGregor), and you’ll run away. Champ needs a real opponent.”

Islam Makhachev rejects Dustin Poirier’s rematch

UFC lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one ranked UFC fighter Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight crown for the third time against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view.

The fight between "The Diamond" and the "Russian Dominator" was an absolute war for almost 22 minutes. Poirier can be ranked as the toughest opponent in Islam Makhachev's career, being the only fighter to open a wide cut on his face and make him look more human inside the UFC octagon.

At the end of the fifth round, Makhachev found an opening. He grabbed Poirier’s leg, managed to trip him down to the canvas, and quickly transitioned from takedown to choke, retaining his championship.

After the fight, Dustin Poirier revealed that this could be his last time inside the UFC octagon and that he needed time to think about whether he really wanted to come back. Now, it seems like Poirier has made his decision and wants to continue fighting.

Dustin Poirier tweeted that if Arman Tsarukyan is out and can’t compete against Islam Makhachev due to his suspension, he is ready to rematch Makhachev for the championship crown.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev quoted the rematch tweet and dismissed Dustin Poirier's offer, tweeting, "No thanks." He further tweeted and revealed he wanted a new target.

Islam Makhachev is most likely to defend his UFC lightweight championship one more time this year, most probably in October at UFC Saudi Arabia or in November at Madison Square Garden. Arman Tsarukyan, the number one contender, is still the name Makhachev will likely lock horns with in a rematch for the UFC lightweight championship.

