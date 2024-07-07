Joe Burrow Aims to Play Every Game in NFL 2024 After Injury-Plagued Season

Joe Burrow is determined to make his maximum contribution to the Cincinnati Bengals in the upcoming season. After an injury-plagued previous season, Burrow is focused on a full recovery and aiming to revive the Bengals from their disappointing 2023 NFL season. Since entering the NFL, Burrow has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Burrow has made his intentions clear for the next season. He has expressed his eagerness to return to the gridiron and confidently promised to display his A-game. Burrow is committed to contributing to every single game.

Also read- Which NFL Team Does Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Play For? All You Need to Know About the NFL Safety

Joe Burrow wants to contribute for every single game

MLFootball’s Twitter account shared a post highlighting Burrow’s statement. In the post, Burrow emphasized his focus on the next season and his desire to make a significant contribution to the team’s victories. The tweet read:

NEWS: Bengals QB Joe Burrow says his focus for next season is being on the field for every game. “I know I’m going to play well when I’m out there. I know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game.” FULL SEASON JOE B

Advertisement

After a daunting injury in the previous season, Joe Burrow is expected to lead the Bengals to victory. In Burrow’s absence, the Cincinnati Bengals struggled throughout the season. Midway through the previous season, Burrow was ruled out due to a wrist injury.

Also read- NFL might skip supplemental draft this year: Report

Joe Burrow making a comeback after an injury

Joe Burrow is making a comeback after his injury. In the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens, Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist. He explained:

“The play before it happened, I landed on the wrist a little bit, and the next play, the touchdown pass, just felt a pop in the middle of the throw. Tried to give it a go but just couldn't get it done, and obviously got the news today, so not great.”

In the 10 games that Burrow played in the previous season, he amassed 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns. To revive the Bengals, Burrow will need to evolve his gameplay. Only time will reveal what the future holds for the Bengals and Burrow.

Advertisement