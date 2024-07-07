Joe Burrow and Tom Brady Share a Single Frame at Michael Rubin’s White-Themed Party

The NFL world is buzzing with Joe Burrow and Tom Brady’s picture. The Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s star-studded party included Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. The White-themed party of Rubin included Kim Kardashian, Rob Gronkowski, Kendall Jenner, Derek Jetter, etc. Every year Rubin’s party garners headlines for several dating rumors.

At last year’s party, Brady was rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian but the rumors soon faded. However, the bash contained several NFL entities. Out of them, two quarterbacks Burrow and Brady are attracting football enthusiasts' attention.

Also read- Which NFL Team Does Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Play For? All You Need to Know About the NFL Safety

Joe Burrow and Tom Brady in a single-frame

MLFootball’s Twitter (now X) handle shared pictures of Brady and Burrow wearing a white outfit. Burrow was wearing a loose white sleeveless t-shirt whereas Brady wore a white casual t-shirt. Both these QBs donned sunglasses and posed for a picture.

Sharing the picture, MLFootball’s Twitter handle wrote, “JOE BURROW & TOM BRADY TALKED & HUNG OUT at Michael Rubin’s White Party.”

Fans admired the pictures of two QBs with one being, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady and Joe Burrow making his way in the QB landscape.

Advertisement

However, the party featured entities from different fraternities. With almost every popular entity in a single room, fans get a lot of room to make spicy speculations and play the dating game. Moreover, Michael’s wife Camile Fishel shared how everyone was happy at the party.

Also read- NFL might skip supplemental draft this year: Report

About Michael Rubin’s party

In an interview with People, Fishel highlighted everyone’s mood and how everyone was claiming this year’s party to be the best. Sharing the insights, Fishel said, “Everyone was like, this is the best year ever. I don't know, the amazing weather, the vibe, everyone was so happy. And I just can't even put into words the energy that we had last night. From start to finish, you could hear people saying 'This is so good.”

Moreover, Fishel claimed her favorite part to be the poolside cocktail hour. Where her favorite country artist Shaboozey sang his hit, A Bar Song. To everyone’s awe, Fishel shared that the party went on till 6 am, and everyone just had the best time of their lives.

Advertisement

Every year, fans enjoy when their favorite entities share a single frame and share a sneak peek of their lives.