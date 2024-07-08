Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow recently appeared on the popular podcast Pardon My Take this Monday. Pardon My Take, hosted by Big Cat and PFT Commenter, is known for delivering the loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word.

The NFL player finally addressed the criticism he faced for the backless suit he wore at the Vogue World fashion show in Paris. He also talked about his Olympic aspirations in the interview.

The conversation covered a wide range of topics, where the star QB opened up about his on-field strategy for the team championship title and his aspirations to play for the United States in flag football in the 2028 Olympics.

Joe Burrow addresses backless suit backlash

Joe Burrow, who has been making headlines for his bold fashion choices, finally addressed the backless suit he wore at the Vogue World fashion show in Paris last month. The outfit, which featured a large cutout on the back with white frills, sparked edgy reactions on social media.

"I've been getting roasted by most of my friends," Burrow admitted on Pardon My Take. "But I was expecting as much."

Later during the interview, in a surprising revelation, Burrow expressed his interest in representing the United States in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The sport was recently added to the Olympic lineup, opening up new opportunities for NFL stars.

"I want to play for the United States Olympic flag football team," Burrow stated. He even mentioned potential teammates, including former LSU colleagues and current NFL stars Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson.

Are Joe Burrow and Olivia Dunne together?

While Burrow's primary focus remains on football, his social life has also been under the radar of his fans. Recently, the quarterback was spotted at Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party, enjoying time with various celebrities, including LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne.

A photo of Burrow and Dunne together at the event sparked a social media rumor, with fans playfully speculating about a potential romance. However, this is a bizarre rumor because it is also known to the public that both Burrow and Dunne are in committed relationships.

Burrow has been dating Olivia Holzmacher since his Ohio State days, while Dunne is in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes.

Joe Burrow's return from injury

As Burrow navigates the off-field attention, his primary focus remains on his NFL comeback. The quarterback's 2023 season was cut short due to a wrist injury, leaving Bengals fans eager for his return.

"If you're not out there, and people aren't watching you, then there's nothing to talk about," Burrow said on Pardon My Take. "I'm going to give people something to talk about this year. I'm excited about it."

This statement underscores Burrow's determination to reclaim his spot among the NFL's elite quarterbacks. With the Bengals' championship window still open, according to Burrow, his return could spell trouble for opposing defenses.