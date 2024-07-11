Joe Rogan Defends Jon Jones’ GOAT Status Amid PED Allegations: ‘He Doesn’t Look Like Someone Who Does Steroids’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Joe Rogan is not 100% sure about Jon Jones using Performance Enhancing Drugs. The UFC heavyweight champion has been a phenomenal star. He has dominated some of the biggest names in the promotion to cement his place amongst the greats. However, Jon Jones has been involved in quite a few unwanted allegations. It all started back in 2015 when Jones tested positive for cocaine. Next up, in 2016, Jones had to pull out of the UFC 200 main event due to a second failed drug test.

Jones was found using clomiphene and letrozole, substances that are used to increase testosterone levels in males. Well, that was not all. After returning to the octagon, Jones was once again found guilty of abusing turinabol, an anabolic steroid. However, in all the above instances, Jones has claimed his innocence on every charge. Speaking about the topic, Joe Rogan too, seemed to be caught in two minds.

Joe Rogan believes Jon Jones is GOAT

Joe Rogan invited Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson to the latest episode of his Joe Rogan Experience. During their discussion, Rogan and Jackson began discussing Jon Jones. Jackson pointed out that although Jones’ achievements are exceptional, the PED usage charges put a red in his ledger. However, Joe Rogan did not seem to be on the same page with Rampage.

Rogan believed that Jon Jones was still the GOAT, given how he has consistently dominated his opponents. Speaking about the same, Joe Rogan said, “He don’t look like somebody that does steroids.”

Rogan further elaborated that each time Jones came out positive, the levels of the banned substances in his system were minuscule. Such findings definitely leave room for doubts and re-evaluation of the situation.

However, Rogan then also took a turn from his opinions and reflected on Lance Armstrong’s example. Armstrong, who was considered as a legend in cycling, was found guilty of steroids use.

Thus, Rogan concluded that one cannot deduce whether anyone is doing PEDs or not just by looking at their physique. Meanwhile, amidst all the speculation, a probable Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones match is being heavily hyped.

Dustin Poirier pushes for Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira

Fans want to see Alex Pereira and Jon Jones go at each other inside the UFC octagon. While Pereira has been creating mayhem in the light heavyweight division, Jones is the solitary king of heavyweight. Both the athletes are experts in their disciplines and are exceptionally skilled in knocking out opponents.

Giving in to the hype, former lightweight interim champion, Dustin Poirier too, has pushed for the matchup. Dustin Poirier mentioned that watching Jones and Pereira fight will be a blockbuster event.

‘The Diamond’ also pointed out that since both men are currently at the top of their game, this was the perfect time for the match to happen. Well, as of now, Jon Jones will have to deal with Stipe Miocic first. But what will happen next is a question that only the future can answer.

