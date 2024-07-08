John Cena Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Trafficking Lawsuit Question At Money In The Bank Press Conference; Says THIS

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sexual trafficking allegations.

If there’s one person whom John Cena owes his WWE success to today, it’s without a doubt Vince McMahon. The former WWE boss had placed great faith in Cena at the beginning of his career, and helped him become a global sensation under his wings. And Cena since then, has been a Vince McMahon guy.

So, when Cena announced his retirement from in-ring competition at Money In The Bank PLE, he was asked a question about Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking lawsuit at the press conference after the show. And as usual, Cena spoke about it in borrowed robes.

What did John Cena say about Vince McMahon?

Cena clearly shied away from making any big statement against Vince McMahon, and instead addressed it by saying that he has already spoken about it. "Surely an uncomfortable question, and man, I really would much rather talk about what's ahead of us, and that's really important. I've been pretty honest with my opinion to answer that question, and if you didn't see it, I know you can dig it up somewhere,” Cena said.

So what has been Cena’s stand on it? While speaking about it during a national talk radio show, Cena had said that though it’s a complicated topic to talk about, he still loves the person (Vince McMahon). He said that it’s only in your worst times that you get to know who is your truest ally.

Advertisement

“There’s the saying of like, you don’t know who your friends are until s*** hits the fan or your back’s against the wall. That doesn’t make any of what’s going on any easier to swallow … It sounds so cliche, but it has to be one day at a time. But in the same token, I’ve openly said I love the guy, I’ve got a great relationship with the guy, that’s that,” Cena had said.

The choice of his words clearly showed that Cena still backs Vince McMahon despiet of the horrendous allegations against him, and he didn’t want to speak anything controversial. Moreover, Cena is someone who has remained a steadfast ally of Vince McMahon in WWE. So, a reply like this was expected of him.

A brief on Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking lawsuit

Vince McMahon’s sexual trafficking lawsuit has clearly shut doors for him in WWE. The case which was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant accuses McMahon on various counts of sexually exploiting and trafficking for his business gains.

Advertisement

Grant in the 63-page lawsuit has alleged that the former WWE boss not just sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions but also sent her to former WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinatis, who would also abuse her.

As of now, Vince McMahon is not in any official position in WWE, and there have been reports that the company has moved on from his leadership, and is currently thriving under COO, Triple H.