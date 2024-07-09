Josh Hart Playfully Teases Teammate Mikal Bridges Following His Visit to Knicks’ Locker Room

Recently, the New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade that brought Bojan Bogdanović, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, five upcoming first-round picks, the option of swapping a first-round pick, and a second-round pick in exchange The deal saw Bridges team up with his ex-Vill colleagues Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo, earning them the nickname of the "Villanova Knicks".

Nicknamed "the Warden", Bridges has shown his worth as a phenomenal 3-and-D wing player, having never missed a match since his draft in 2018. His transition to the Knicks, where he plans to collaborate with accomplished scorers such as Brunson and Julius Randle, is highly anticipated. With the addition of Bridges, alongside OG Anunoby and DiVincenzo, the Knicks now boast of having three of the current top five corner 3-point shooters in the NBA.

Josh Hart teasing Mikal Bridges upon their reunion with the New York Knicks

Mikal Bridges steps into his new locker room with the New York Knicks, Josh Hart cannot resist the opportunity for light-hearted ribbing. A video capturing Mikal's bright enthusiasm about joining the Knicks was shared, seizing Hart's moment to comment, humorously imploring not to place his locker next to Bridges'.

All four, namely, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, andonte DiVincenzo share history as Villanova University teammates, where they garnered a national championship in 2016 after playing for two dynamic seasons together.

After shifting from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 Bridges surprised with his phenomenal performance, averaging a career-best 26.1 points across 27 games with the Nets. In 2024, the Knicks seized the opportunity to trade for Bridges, effectively reuniting him with his old Villanova pals - Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo.

Mikal Bridges' contract detail

Shining a light on Mikal Bridges' contract details, he's currently in his third year of a four-year, $90.9 million agreement he inked with the Phoenix Suns back in 2021. The Knicks are to assume the remaining two years of Bridge's contract, amounting to a sum of $48.2 million. The contract for the remained seasons is as follows:

- 2023-24 season has Bridges earning $21.7 million

- 2024-25 season will see him receive $23.3 million

- 2025-26 season carries a player option of $24.9 million

- Total remaining comes to $48.2 million

At the culmination of the 2025-26 season, which will put Bridges at the age of 30, he will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. As the Knicks anticipate Bridges' contribution, it's hoped that his inclusion alongside former Villanova teammates Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo will assist the Knicks in pursuit of a championship.

